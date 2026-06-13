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Home > World News > Who Is Gagandeep Singh? Indian-Origin Man Jailed For 34 Years In UK For Kidnapping And Rape

Who Is Gagandeep Singh? Indian-Origin Man Jailed For 34 Years In UK For Kidnapping And Rape

Indian-origin man Gagandeep Singh has been sentenced to 34 years in a UK prison for kidnapping, torturing and raping a woman. The victim was allegedly abducted after arriving at Birmingham Airport and driven to London, where she endured repeated abuse before helping police secure his conviction.

Who Is Gagandeep Singh? Indian-Origin Man Jailed For 34 Years In UK For Kidnapping And Rape (Via X)
Who Is Gagandeep Singh? Indian-Origin Man Jailed For 34 Years In UK For Kidnapping And Rape (Via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-13 08:06 IST

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison in the United Kingdom after being convicted of kidnapping, torturing and raping a woman in a case that shocked investigators due to the extreme level of control and violence involved. Gagandeep Singh was handed the lengthy prison term after a court found him guilty of a series of serious offences committed against a woman he lured into a dangerous situation before subjecting her to horrific abuse. The case was investigated by the UK’s Metropolitan Police, which praised the victim’s courage in helping bring her attacker to justice.

How The Crime Unfolded

According to details presented in court, the victim’s ordeal began in June 2024 when she was asked to carry a suitcase containing unknown items from Thailand to the United Kingdom. The woman grew suspicious about the contents of the luggage and refused to comply.

After arriving at Birmingham Airport, she was allegedly forced into a vehicle by masked men and driven to London. It was there that Singh subjected her to repeated abuse, including rape on two occasions. Prosecutors told the court that the woman was effectively held under his control and feared for her life throughout the ordeal.

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Court Hands Down 34-Year Sentence

Following the trial, the court sentenced Singh to 34 years behind bars for kidnapping, rape and related offences. The sentence is commensurate with the seriousness of the offences committed, and the long-term impact of those offences on the victim.

The case was described by investigators as involving a shocking level of force and brutality. The victim had endured great suffering before she was able to escape the situation and assist investigators.

Police Praise Courage Of Survivor

Detective Constable Katie Warren of Metropolitan Police said she was grateful that the victim had come forward, given the degree of suffering she had experienced. Police said the woman demonstrated exceptional bravery by cooperating with investigators and helping ensure that Singh was prosecuted. Authorities noted that the extent of control exerted over her left her genuinely fearful for her safety and survival.

Investigation Led To Conviction

The investigation ultimately gathered enough evidence to secure Singh’s conviction and lengthy prison sentence. Law enforcement officials said the outcome sends a strong message that serious crimes involving sexual violence, abduction and coercion will be pursued rigorously through the justice system.

The case has once again highlighted concerns surrounding organised criminal activity, exploitation and violence against women, while also underscoring the importance of victims reporting offences and cooperating with investigators.

(Via Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: ⁠US-Iran War: Peace Deal Or Strikes – What Will Trump Choose?

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Who Is Gagandeep Singh? Indian-Origin Man Jailed For 34 Years In UK For Kidnapping And Rape
Tags: Birmingham Airport kidnappingGagandeep Singhhome-hero-pos-10Indian-origin criminal caseIndian-origin man UKMetropolitan Police Londonrape conviction UKUK court sentenceUK kidnapping case

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Who Is Gagandeep Singh? Indian-Origin Man Jailed For 34 Years In UK For Kidnapping And Rape

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Who Is Gagandeep Singh? Indian-Origin Man Jailed For 34 Years In UK For Kidnapping And Rape
Who Is Gagandeep Singh? Indian-Origin Man Jailed For 34 Years In UK For Kidnapping And Rape
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