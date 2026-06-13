⁠US-Iran War: Peace Deal Or Strikes – What Will Trump Choose?

The United States and Iran appear to be closer than they have been in months to reaching a formal agreement aimed at ending the conflict that has gripped the region since early 2026. However, despite growing optimism from officials on both sides, major sticking points remain unresolved, leading to mixed messaging from Washington and Tehran. Senior US officials have indicated that negotiations are in their final stages and that a signing ceremony could take place within days if remaining technical and political issues are settled.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also suggested that an agreement has “never been closer,” signaling one of the most positive assessments from Tehran since talks began.

What The Proposed Agreement Includes

According to reports emerging from the negotiations, the draft framework would seek to formally end hostilities between the two countries while addressing concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities and regional security.

Key provisions reportedly under discussion include-

Reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz to normal international shipping. Lifting certain US economic restrictions and blockades on Iran. Potential release of frozen Iranian assets. Commitments from Iran regarding its nuclear program, including disposal of highly enriched uranium. Establishment of a long-term inspection and verification mechanism.

A 60-day period of technical negotiations is expected to follow any initial signing, during which detailed implementation measures would be worked out.

Trump Sends Mixed Messages

While publicly acknowledging progress, US President Donald Trump has alternated between expressing optimism and frustration over the negotiations. At various points, he has suggested that a deal could be imminent while also criticizing Iranian officials and cautioning negotiators against rushing into an agreement.

Trump recently accused Tehran of acting in bad faith after reports emerged regarding Iran’s own interpretation of the draft agreement. He has repeatedly insisted that any final deal must eliminate concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Iran Seeks Relief While Defending Its Position

Tehran officials are quietly confident and continue to insist many issues remain unresolved. Tehran has pressed the delivery of concessions and access to frozen assets while insisting that any deal must respect Iran’s national interests.

Iranian media coverage has been condescending at times, presenting the proposed agreement as a deal that will bring significant benefits to Tehran in exchange for minimal concessions, a portrayal that is disputed by US negotiators.

Strait Of Hormuz Remains Central To Talks

One of the most important elements of the negotiations concerns the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. The waterway handles a substantial portion of global oil shipments, making its status a major concern for governments and markets worldwide.

Officials involved in the talks say reopening the strait and ensuring uninterrupted maritime traffic are among the agreement’s highest priorities. An interim arrangement to facilitate navigation through the waterway has been discussed previously as part of broader ceasefire efforts.

Questions Remain Over Long-Term Success

Progress has been made, yet analysts report, Washington’s larger goals haven’t yet been achieved. Iran still has some military capacity, and there are still differences over the exact level of the nuclear build‑out, the region’s influence and the way to enforce the deal. The role of regional actors, such as Israel and Iran’s proxies in the Middle East, is also in question. Although experts agree the road map may be close, as always, it may be hard to implement as it is to reach. Deal may affect regional dynamics

If the agreement goes through, it would be the most sizeable diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran in years. It could ease tensions across the Middle East, reopen commercial shipping routes and pave the way for broader talks on security and nuclear issues. But final terms of the deal are still under negotiation, and the outcome is far from a foregone conclusion.

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