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Home > World News > Midland Texas Mass Shooting: One Dead, At Least 11 Injured As Police Respond To Active Shooter Standoff

Midland Texas Mass Shooting: One Dead, At Least 11 Injured As Police Respond To Active Shooter Standoff

A mass shooting in Midland, Texas, left one person dead and at least 11 others injured on Friday. Authorities responded to an active shooter situation on West Wall Street as armored vehicles surrounded the area.

TEXAS MASS SHOOTING (IMAGE: X)
TEXAS MASS SHOOTING (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-12 22:00 IST

TEXAS MASS SHOOTING: One person is dead, and at least 11 people were injured in a mass shooting Friday in Midland, Texas. Several police departments have responded to the scene and are asking people to stay out. The mayor of Midland reports that there were at least 10 victims, and one was killed. A suspect is in a building, and officials are not providing any other details, City officials told NewsWest9. 

The attack occurred Friday morning on West Wall Street, in the block of 4600, officials said. Midland Police said that they heard gunshots from the building. The department rushed armoured vehicles to the scene and has reported that it continues to work to defuse the standoff between the shooter and the department.

Midland Memorial Hospital was transported nine patients and five of those are in stable condition, said a hospital spokesman. Midland Memorial was on lockdown for several hours. The main campus was reopened, while the emergency department remained locked down, as of 11:45 ET. 

A family reunification centre has been established in the chapel at Midland Memorial Hospital, the City of Midland says. Texas Department of Transportation (TX DOT) reports that Business 20 between Loop 250 and Midland Drive is closed to traffic due to law enforcement.

(THIS IS BREAKING NEWS. MORE DETAILS AWAITED.)

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Midland Texas Mass Shooting: One Dead, At Least 11 Injured As Police Respond To Active Shooter Standoff
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Midland Texas Mass Shooting: One Dead, At Least 11 Injured As Police Respond To Active Shooter Standoff

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Midland Texas Mass Shooting: One Dead, At Least 11 Injured As Police Respond To Active Shooter Standoff
Midland Texas Mass Shooting: One Dead, At Least 11 Injured As Police Respond To Active Shooter Standoff
Midland Texas Mass Shooting: One Dead, At Least 11 Injured As Police Respond To Active Shooter Standoff
Midland Texas Mass Shooting: One Dead, At Least 11 Injured As Police Respond To Active Shooter Standoff

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