LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Facebook DELHI CM Bungalow latest india news Mrs kerala EV Bus Arpit Sharma AAP Kala Hiran Release latest world news NEET Exam bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 business news Facebook DELHI CM Bungalow latest india news Mrs kerala EV Bus Arpit Sharma AAP Kala Hiran Release latest world news NEET Exam bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 business news Facebook DELHI CM Bungalow latest india news Mrs kerala EV Bus Arpit Sharma AAP Kala Hiran Release latest world news NEET Exam bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 business news Facebook DELHI CM Bungalow latest india news Mrs kerala EV Bus Arpit Sharma AAP Kala Hiran Release latest world news NEET Exam bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Facebook DELHI CM Bungalow latest india news Mrs kerala EV Bus Arpit Sharma AAP Kala Hiran Release latest world news NEET Exam bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 business news Facebook DELHI CM Bungalow latest india news Mrs kerala EV Bus Arpit Sharma AAP Kala Hiran Release latest world news NEET Exam bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 business news Facebook DELHI CM Bungalow latest india news Mrs kerala EV Bus Arpit Sharma AAP Kala Hiran Release latest world news NEET Exam bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 business news Facebook DELHI CM Bungalow latest india news Mrs kerala EV Bus Arpit Sharma AAP Kala Hiran Release latest world news NEET Exam bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 business news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Trump Calls Iranian Drone Attack On Indian Ships Leaving Strait Of Hormuz ‘Totally Unacceptable’

Trump Calls Iranian Drone Attack On Indian Ships Leaving Strait Of Hormuz ‘Totally Unacceptable’

US President Donald Trump alleged that Iranian drones targeted Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, calling the attack "totally unacceptable." The remarks came after a deadly attack near Oman that killed three Indian sailors, escalating tensions amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Trump's latest statement comes amid three attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members (IMAGE: X)
Trump's latest statement comes amid three attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 20:35 IST

US-IRAN WAR: On Friday, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iranian drones targeted Indian ships as they were leaving the Strait of Hormuz. He described the attack as “totally unacceptable” in a blunt post on his Truth Social account. Trump wrote: “Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.” His comments come after a string of attacks this week on commercial vessels with Indian crew members near Oman’s coast. One of those attacks killed three Indian seafarers. Earlier the same day, India formally protested to US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks about these attacks on ships carrying Indian sailors in the Gulf of Oman.

Trump Calls Iranian Drone Attack On Indian Ships Leaving Strait Of Hormuz ‘Totally Unacceptable’

Three Indians killed 

Three sailors from India, who were initially feared to be missing, died after their ship was attacked by the US military off the coast of Oman, according to Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Describing it as a “sad affair”, the minister stated that the bodies of all three missing sailors have been retrieved.

You Might Be Interested In

The Palau-flagged oil tanker, named Settebello, had a total number of 28 crew members on board, among whom 24 were from India and four belonged to other countries, namely, two from Pakistan, one from Ukraine, and another one from Russia when it was targeted by the US military attack in the Gulf of Oman. According to the US military forces, the attack was launched following the fact that the ship did not follow its orders and had been transporting oil from Iran. 

It is to be noted that initially, it was reported that although 21 sailors from India were saved, three others were feared missing.

India Condemns Attack

The ship’s management company has been facing problems to create a steady network connection between the remaining seafarers on board the ship. The casualties happened when US Central Command forces struck the oil tanker off the coast of Oman for allegedly violating an on-going blockade of Iranian oil.

India has also denounced the attack, stating that 24 Indians were attacked by the US Navy while it was attempting to pass through Hormuz.

India summons US diplomat for the second time

India has called in its Charg d’Affaires, Jason Meeks for the second time in four days after another merchant ship with 20 Indian crew members was attacked off the coast of Oman, it said on Friday.

The American diplomat was called in by the Additional Secretary (Americas) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), as New Delhi stepped up its diplomatic response to the escalating threat to commercial shipping in the Gulf region. The new summons was issued within hours of the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) issuing a new maritime security advisory to almost 18,000 Indian ships engaged in trade activity in or near the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman and adjoining waters in the wake of attacks on merchant vessels.

ALSO READ: Who Is Arpit Sharma? UK-Based Satirist Gets Mocked Over Old TikTok Videos, Internet Digs His Links With AAP

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Calls Iranian Drone Attack On Indian Ships Leaving Strait Of Hormuz ‘Totally Unacceptable’
Tags: indian shipsoman coaststrait of hormuzUS Iran warUS-Iran Deal

RELATED News

Netanyahu Draws Red Line Despite Deal Reports

Did Trump Keep Netanyahu Out Of His Iran Deal?

Sweet Corn Chaat vs Boiled Chana: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

Which Country Is The Largest Producer Of Dragon Fruit In The World?

MEA Summons US Diplomat Again Over Oman Coast Attacks

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Tribute As ‘Brother’ Kane Williamson Announces Retirement From International Cricket

FIFA World Cup 2026: 3 Records That Can Be Broken During Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina match

Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 Officially Announced

Dr. Tejinder Bhatti Completes 20 Years in Hair Restoration Surgery as Demand for Ethical Procedures Grows

Facebook And Instagram Down In India?

Rebel MPs To Approach Om Birla With ‘Real TMC’ Claim

Why Is Delhi Chief Minister’s Bungalow Considered Jinxed? Decoding Political Myths

Not Just a Pilot School: How Chimes Aviation Academy Is Building India’s Complete Aviation Talent Ecosystem

Hiraba no Khamkar Foundation Launches Lifelong Educational Assistance Scheme

Opinion | Two Comedians, One Mistake: Why Pranit More Didn’t Learn From Samay Raina’s Show

Trump Calls Iranian Drone Attack On Indian Ships Leaving Strait Of Hormuz ‘Totally Unacceptable’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Calls Iranian Drone Attack On Indian Ships Leaving Strait Of Hormuz ‘Totally Unacceptable’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Calls Iranian Drone Attack On Indian Ships Leaving Strait Of Hormuz ‘Totally Unacceptable’
Trump Calls Iranian Drone Attack On Indian Ships Leaving Strait Of Hormuz ‘Totally Unacceptable’
Trump Calls Iranian Drone Attack On Indian Ships Leaving Strait Of Hormuz ‘Totally Unacceptable’
Trump Calls Iranian Drone Attack On Indian Ships Leaving Strait Of Hormuz ‘Totally Unacceptable’

QUICK LINKS