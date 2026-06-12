Who Is Arpit Sharma? UK-Based Satirist Gets Mocked Over Old TikTok Videos, Internet Digs His Links With AAP

ARPIT SHARMA GETS TROLLED: UK-based satirist and chartered accountant Arpit Sharma is back in the spotlight after some of his old TikTok-style videos- yes, the ones from a decade ago- started making the rounds again. People began sharing these clips all over social media, and his critics jumped in, joking that India’s TikTok ban “destroyed his dreams.” Sharma didn’t get angry. Instead, he leaned into the humour. On X, he wrote, “Trolls are posting my 10-12 year old TikTok videos to target me & derail from the actual topic of the Education Minister’s resignation. I sincerely apologise for being so cool even a decade ago. Thanks for posting them, now I can easily save them in my memories folder.”

Arpit Sharma gets brutally mocked over old TikTok videos

All this is happening while the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-run satirical group, keeps up their push for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign after reports of irregularities in recent exams. Sharma’s supporters think these old videos are just a distraction from what really matters: education reform. His critics say it’s just another example of Sharma’s controversial political stances.

Over the years, Sharma has worked with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and kept up his sharp commentary on political issues. The online drama doesn’t seem to have rattled him. If anything, he’s doubling down on sarcasm and not backing down.

Arpit Sharma wanted to become someone like Mr Faisu. But Modi ji banned TikTok and destroyed Armpit’s dreams. On that day, Arpit vowed to ban BJP in India. Formation of CJP is just one small step in this long journey. Anyone who can post such videos on internet is surely not… pic.twitter.com/Bx9j0kVdi4 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) June 12, 2026

Meet Arpit Sharma. He lives abroad and supports opposition parties. He makes propaganda videos against the government. He hates the Modi government and is always speaking against it. Now the reason has finally been revealed why Arpit Sharma has hated the Modi government for so… pic.twitter.com/nkxDtwDPqW — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) June 12, 2026

Meet Arpit Sharma Before joining the IT cell of aam adami party, he used to make TikTok videos with girls. And once he gained some followers, after getting in touch with Dhruv Rath, he started making fraud videos just like him…. pic.twitter.com/PNgEKUh31V — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) June 12, 2026

Who is Arpit Sharma?

Arpit Sharma is a social media commentator and satirist who frequently makes political jokes against the BJP-led central government. The UK-based creator made waves with his humorous videos and partnership with popular political creators, such as Dhruv Rathee. In India, Sharma has also been called to account on various grounds, such as a sedition FIR in 2025, stemming from his social media presence.

Sharma has been boosting coverage on the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ (CJP), a satirical, internet-fuelled outfit that takes a light-hearted approach to mocking political personalities and policies. He seems to have had a role as a supporter and an online promoter, but not as an organiser.

What is Arpit Sharma’s connection with AAP?

He seems to have had a good relationship with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because of his public advocacy of anti-corruption themes and his attacks on the Modi government, which resonate with much of AAP’s messaging. But it is not confirmed by anyone that he is an officially registered member of the party or an office bearer.

Various rumours concerning the connection between Arpit Sharma and the Aam Aadmi Party have been doing rounds on the internet, with people citing political lineage and closeness in ideology among other factors. However, there is no evidence whatsoever which indicates whether or not he holds any post within the Aam Aadmi Party.

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