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Home > India News > Who Is Arpit Sharma? UK-Based Satirist Gets Mocked Over Old TikTok Videos, Internet Digs His Links With AAP

Who Is Arpit Sharma? UK-Based Satirist Gets Mocked Over Old TikTok Videos, Internet Digs His Links With AAP

UK-based satirist Arpit Sharma is facing fresh trolling after his decade-old TikTok-style videos resurfaced online. Responding with sarcasm, Sharma accused critics of distracting from demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid the Cockroach Janta Party's campaign.

Arpit Sharma gets mocked (IMAGE: X)
Arpit Sharma gets mocked (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 16:44 IST

ARPIT SHARMA GETS TROLLED: UK-based satirist and chartered accountant Arpit Sharma is back in the spotlight after some of his old TikTok-style videos- yes, the ones from a decade ago- started making the rounds again. People began sharing these clips all over social media, and his critics jumped in, joking that India’s TikTok ban “destroyed his dreams.” Sharma didn’t get angry. Instead, he leaned into the humour. On X, he wrote, “Trolls are posting my 10-12 year old TikTok videos to target me & derail from the actual topic of the Education Minister’s resignation. I sincerely apologise for being so cool even a decade ago. Thanks for posting them, now I can easily save them in my memories folder.”

Arpit Sharma gets brutally mocked over old TikTok videos

All this is happening while the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-run satirical group, keeps up their push for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign after reports of irregularities in recent exams. Sharma’s supporters think these old videos are just a distraction from what really matters: education reform. His critics say it’s just another example of Sharma’s controversial political stances.

Over the years, Sharma has worked with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and kept up his sharp commentary on political issues. The online drama doesn’t seem to have rattled him. If anything, he’s doubling down on sarcasm and not backing down.

Who is Arpit Sharma?

Arpit Sharma is a social media commentator and satirist who frequently makes political jokes against the BJP-led central government. The UK-based creator made waves with his humorous videos and partnership with popular political creators, such as Dhruv Rathee. In India, Sharma has also been called to account on various grounds, such as a sedition FIR in 2025, stemming from his social media presence.

Sharma has been boosting coverage on the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ (CJP), a satirical, internet-fuelled outfit that takes a light-hearted approach to mocking political personalities and policies. He seems to have had a role as a supporter and an online promoter, but not as an organiser.

What is Arpit Sharma’s connection with AAP?

He seems to have had a good relationship with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because of his public advocacy of anti-corruption themes and his attacks on the Modi government, which resonate with much of AAP’s messaging. But it is not confirmed by anyone that he is an officially registered member of the party or an office bearer.

Various rumours concerning the connection between Arpit Sharma and the Aam Aadmi Party have been doing rounds on the internet, with people citing political lineage and closeness in ideology among other factors. However, there is no evidence whatsoever which indicates whether or not he holds any post within the Aam Aadmi Party. 

ALSO READ: Who Is Min Zin? China Confirms Arrest Of US Citizen On Espionage Suspicion, Threatening National Security

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Who Is Arpit Sharma? UK-Based Satirist Gets Mocked Over Old TikTok Videos, Internet Digs His Links With AAP
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Who Is Arpit Sharma? UK-Based Satirist Gets Mocked Over Old TikTok Videos, Internet Digs His Links With AAP
Who Is Arpit Sharma? UK-Based Satirist Gets Mocked Over Old TikTok Videos, Internet Digs His Links With AAP
Who Is Arpit Sharma? UK-Based Satirist Gets Mocked Over Old TikTok Videos, Internet Digs His Links With AAP
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