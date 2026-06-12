NTA Announces Major Changes for NEET UG Re-Exam 2026, Extends Duration and Revises Question Booklet Format

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made some changes to the June 21 NEET UG re-examination to create a better experience for candidates during the exams. The changes include extending the window during which the exams can be conducted and increasing the number of pages of rough work in the question booklet. NTA has made the changes to make one of India’s largest medical entrance exams more candidate-friendly while ensuring rigorous examination standards for examination integrity and security. As per the notification, the changes have aimed to take home some pressure from administrative processes and to make the exams more convenient for candidates.

Why is NTA extending the duration of the NEET UG re-exam

One of the changes highlighted by the testing agency is the extension of overall time for the exams to 195 minutes. The exam will now take place from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. NTA said the extra time has been added in order to accommodate certain examination formalities that are mandatory, such as signatory checks for attendance, checking candidates’ papers and other invigilation procedures.

The aim is to ensure that candidates get full time to attempt the question paper and are not deprived of examination time due to spending extra time on administrative tasks. The agency assured that the new time allotment would make the paper easier for the students to understand and would reduce their anxiety about managing the allotted time during the paper.

What is the change in NEET UG rough work pages

The NTA has also increased the number of rough work pages in the NEET UG question paper booklet. For the previous paper, candidates received two rough work pages included within the booklet. Now, candidates will get four pages for rough work.

The extra space is expected to be helpful to candidates who answer the questions in physics and chemistry by doing lengthy calculations, drawing diagrams and following step-by-step instructions. The move comes after the students complained for more space in their rough work paper.

How will the NEET UG question booklet format be changed

Apart from adding more pages, NTA has also moved them in the question booklet. In the earlier edition of the paper, the rough work pages were given at the end of the question booklet. In the new format, two rough work pages will be added immediately after the instruction page at the start of the booklet, while two more will remain at the end.

The revisions were made after feedback was gathered that the previous format was not convenient for all candidates, and particularly left-handed ones. It will be implemented in the revised question paper booklets in both English and regional languages.

Why are candidate-friendly reforms to the exam necessary

Competitive examinations are generally stressful, so even subtle changes to the process are considered important by candidates. Examination designers and educational researchers have long pointed out the impact that examination design can have on academic performance and stress reduction.

If found to be an issue, examination authorities must take steps to remove obstacles related to time limits and accessibility without sacrificing fairness. NTA has said that the changes are aimed at making the examination process more comfortable for candidates while ensuring the integrity and faith in the process is maintained.

What are the NEET UG candidates supposed to do before the exam

With the recent re-examination, candidates need to read the latest instructions given by the NTA and become familiar with the new exam structure. Candidates are also advised to ensure that they bring all of their documents, arrive at the examination centre well in time for reporting and not follow instructions given on social networking sites. The latest changes point the way to a more student-friendly examination process, underlining the agency’s intention to strike a balance between operational effectiveness and the convenience of candidates in a high-pressure national test.

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