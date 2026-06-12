CCMT Round 1 Cutoff 2026 Out at ccmt.admissions.nic.in: Check Seat Allotment Result, Opening and Closing Scores, Admission Process

The Centralised Counselling for MTech, MArch and MPlan admissions (CCMT) has published the result of allotment of seats and opening and closing GATE scores in Round 1 today, June 12. The candidates who were part of the centralised counselling process can now find their allotment and institute-wise opening and closing GATE scores on the official CCMT website.

Every year, the CCMT enables access to admissions in NITs (National Institutes of Technology), IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology) and other partner institutions in the fields of engineering, architecture and planning. Admissions are predominantly based on candidates’ preferences, seat availability and GATE scores. This announcement launches the starting point of enrolment for thousands of tech-savvy GATE-qualified candidates aspiring to join the country’s top technical academies.

Where can I find CCMT Round 1 cutoff 2026

For the opening and closing scores, candidates can visit the official CCMT website. Subsequent to that, participants must select the institute, programme, category, and counselling round to access the desired detail regarding the opening and closing scores.

The cutoff data will provide information on the highest and lowest GATE score for admission as per the particular course and category. They help candidates gauge the level of competition at various participating institutes. The result of Round 1 seat allotment can also be checked with the help of candidate login credentials.

How to check CCMT 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Candidates can check process below to check CCMT 2026 round 1 result below.

Go to the official website of CCMT, ccmt.admissions.nic.in

After going to the site, find and click on the Round 1 seat allotment result option available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials

Make sure to check and save the seat allotment result.

For downloading the CCMT provisional seat allotment letter, candidates should make sure to submit the required documents and pay the required fee.

What to do after CCMT seat allotment 2026

On being allotted in Round 1, candidates have to perform various post-allotment formalities within the time period allotted to them. These include making payment of the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF), uploading all necessary documents and choosing one of the willingness options – Freeze, Float or Slide.

All these activities have been scheduled to take place between 12 June and 17 June. Allotted institutes are also likely to conduct online document verification during the same period to validate candidate eligibility and admission credentials. Candidates who do not fulfil the post-allotment eligibility requirements within the time limit will have to face the risk of losing their allotment.

What is the CCMT opening and closing rank

While CCMT will release opening and closing ranks, they will in fact be opening and closing scores. ‘Opening score’ refers to the highest GATE score at which admission is given in a given programme, and ‘closing score’ refers to the lowest score at which a candidate got admitted in that round.

These numbers vary across institutes, disciplines and categories. They also act as a reference point for candidates going into the next rounds of counselling. The opening and closing scores depend upon the seat intake, preferences of the participants and the overall intensity of competition.

What determines CCMT cutoff 2026

The CCMT cutoffs are influenced by a number of factors every year. The primary determinants are the number of GATE-qualified students applying and the number of seats available at the institutions.

The other factors are the difficulty level of the GATE exam, reservation policies, and previous trends in the admissions process. The entrance competition for popular programmes, especially in computer science, electronics and emerging technology segments, is intense, and the cutoffs are invariably high. The closing scores for popular streams in leading NITs are many times higher than other disciplines.

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