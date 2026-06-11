Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In India: From Delhi To Mumbai And Bengaluru, Check Full List Here

Cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, among others, are constantly mentioned when talking about the issues of public safety because cases of thefts, scams, cyber fraud, and street crimes take place frequently within neighborhoods. In this regard, this article attempts to discuss the issue of the most dangerous cities in India as influenced by overpopulation, tourism activities, and online exposure. Although the cities in question remain economic and cultural centers, specific neighborhoods within them are consistently named during talks about public safety issues and trends. It should be noted that the purpose of mapping the most dangerous cities in India does not necessarily include tagging the entire city as dangerous.

1. Delhi: Overcrowded central parts

One of the most dangerous cities in India, Delhi is often mentioned while talking about the most dangerous cities in India due to the crimes such as stealing, scams, harassment, etc., that take place there. The chances of meeting up with thieves and scammers are maximum in market places, metro stations, and other popular tourist spots.

2. Mumbai: Financial capital and growing petty crime

It comes as no surprise that Mumbai is frequently featured in the discussion regarding the most dangerous dities in India. The reasons include high levels of phone snatching, scams, and various cases of fraudulent activities involving taxis. While relatively safe when compared to many other world capitals, the city requires additional attention in overcrowded transportation spots and nightclubs.

3. Kolkata: Transportation locations and markets

A third city that poses danger is Kolkata, where robberies and scams have been committed in areas close to the railway station and in commercial places. The best thing to do would be to avoid traveling around the city at night using public transportation.

4. Bengaluru: Rising cybercrime and digital fraud cases

The inclusion of Bengaluru in the conversation of the most dangerous cities in India has been attributed more to the high levels of cybercrimes experienced. Fraud online and phishing attempts are becoming rampant. Safety issues are usually situational while digital safety precautions need to be observed.

5. Chennai: Relatively safe city though some risk areas in hotspots

Chennai is not among the highly dangerous cities in India; however, it has appeared in general discussions about the most dangerous cities in India because of incidences of petty thefts and harassments in crowded spots. The dangers increase significantly in the times of festivals and heavy shopping periods.

6. Hyderabad: Fastly developing metro experiencing cyber frauds and scams

Hyderabad is one of the fastest-growing metros in India, yet it has made its way into discussions regarding the most dangerous cities in India because of cyberfraud and property crimes in certain parts of the city.

7. Lucknow: Inconsistent safety issues with sporadic crime cases

Lucknow is featured in lists of the most dangerous cities in India owing to instances of theft and robbery cases occurring only in certain parts of the city. Inconsistency in safety makes isolated streets at night unsuitable for first-time tourists.

8. Patna: Regularly mentioned regarding street crime and thefts

Most Dangerous Cities in India lists feature Patna owing to street crimes, robberies, and thefts reported from crowded commercial centers. Instances of crime in public transport zones are mentioned as an area where vigilance is important.

9. Jaipur: Pressure on tourists resulting in scams

Jaipur figures in most dangerous cities in India owing to scams targeting tourists and involving issues of fraudulent guides and charges at the expense of visitors. Despite being a cultural hub with lots of tourists, the city requires vigilance in crowded market zones.

10. Ahmedabad: Rising threats of cybercrime and urban crime pockets

Cybercrime and threats related to ATMs and property incidents are the reason for listing Ahmedabad as one of the Most Dangerous Cities in India. Most of the city zones are calm, while vigilant behavior is required in busy commercial zones.

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