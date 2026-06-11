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Home > India News > Did PM Modi Meet Abhijeet Dipke In US? Sanjay Raut Shares AI Photo On X

Did PM Modi Meet Abhijeet Dipke In US? Sanjay Raut Shares AI Photo On X

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut sparked controversy after sharing a photo claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke in the US. The image triggered debate on social media, with users questioning its authenticity and the alleged meeting. However, the photo was later identified as AI-generated, and Raut deleted the post amid backlash.

Did PM Modi meet CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke in the US? Viral photo sparks row, but fact-check reveals the truth. Photo: X.
Did PM Modi meet CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke in the US? Viral photo sparks row, but fact-check reveals the truth. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 15:05 IST

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke in the US. Posting a photo on X, Raut said that someone sent him the photo, and Dipke came to India only after meeting the PM. CJP’s founder last week returned from the US and led a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for allegedly mismanaging in conducting the examinations. The photo sparked debate online with netizens sharing mixed responses. Before deleting the photo, Raut said that someone had shared it with him. 

Cockroach Janta Party Pune Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by its founder Abhijeet Dipke, has announced the launch of a nationwide protest campaign against alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the CBSE and issues surrounding the NEET examination process. The agitation, which begins in Pune on Thursday, is expected to draw participation from climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and hundreds of students. The party has accused authorities of repeated failures in the conduct of examinations and has demanded accountability from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the organisers, the protest is scheduled to commence at around 4 pm on the campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in Pune, Maharashtra. The CJP has specifically called for Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and the Central Board of Secondary Education’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) examination evaluation row.

Examination Manifesto to Be Released

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Dipke said the party would release its education manifesto later in the day alongside the launch of the nationwide agitation.

The manifesto is being introduced in the backdrop of the party’s allegations of examination-related irregularities and its demand for Pradhan’s resignation.

Dipke confirmed that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will participate in the protest at the SPPU campus. He described the gathering as a peaceful demonstration that will be conducted in accordance with constitutional principles.

“We are starting our nationwide protest from today at the SSPU. The protest will be peaceful and within the framework of the Constitution. Today, we will be releasing our education manifesto,” he said.

Did PM Modi Meet Abhijeet Dipke In US?

PM Modi’s last US visit took place in February, 2025. PM Modi was invited by US President Donald Trump after he won the US elections for the second time. The two leaders met in the White House. Coming back to the photo, it is clear that it was an AI-generated picture. After backlash on social media, Raut deleted the image and, in an interview, said it was shared by someone with him.  So the final NewsX verdict is that PM did not meet Abhijeet Dipke in US and the photo was misleading and fake.

Also Read: What Is Cockroach Janta Party’s Exam Manifesto? CJP To Make Big Announcement At Pune Protest Today

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Did PM Modi Meet Abhijeet Dipke In US? Sanjay Raut Shares AI Photo On X
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Did PM Modi Meet Abhijeet Dipke In US? Sanjay Raut Shares AI Photo On X
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