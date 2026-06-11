Instagram Introduces ‘Your Algorithm’: Allows Users To Control Topics Across Feed, Reels, And Explore

Algorithm is one of the most common words in the digital world. You hear it every time someone complains about their social media feed, every time a creator says their reach has dropped, and every time a user asks why they keep seeing content they never asked for. Instagram has been quietly running your experience for years. Now, for the first time, it is handing some of that control back to you.



The platform has rolled out a feature called Your Algorithm, and it is a bigger deal than it sounds.



What the Feature Actually Does



Instagram has begun rolling out Your Algorithm, which shows users the topics the platform believes interest them most. Users can add topics they want to see more of and remove those they want to see less of. The feature is available across Reels, Explore, and Feed.

That last part is important. Instagram head Adam Mosseri says users can now review and modify the topics that influence recommendations in their main feed. Until now, the main feed was the one place you could not really touch. It just showed you what the system decided you wanted. That has now changed.

To get started, look for the icon in the upper right corner of Explore or Reels, which appears as two lines with hearts, and tap it to open Your Algorithm. It is a small button most people would never notice, but what it opens up is genuinely useful.



Why Instagram Is Doing This Now



This is not Instagram having a sudden change of heart. There is a real reason this is happening now. The platform acknowledged that the growing role of algorithms has reduced users’ ability to shape their own online experiences. As Instagram itself put it, the system learns from what you tap, watch, and share, but you never really got to tell it what you want.

Mosseri has said that this lack of control contributes to the discomfort some people feel when using social media, where the experience feels like it is happening to them rather than being shaped by them. That is a refreshingly honest thing for a platform to admit.

The move is part of a broader effort to give users greater control, and advances in AI are making it possible to explain and customise recommendation systems in ways that simply were not practical before.



What Is Coming Next



The current version focuses on topics, but Instagram is already planning to go further. The platform is developing tools that would allow users to influence recommendations based on people, moods, content formats, and other preferences.

Adjustments take effect immediately, giving users real-time control over what appears in their feed. So if you remove a topic today, you should start seeing the difference today.

For years, the algorithm felt like something that happened to you. Now, at least a little, you get to talk back.

Also Read: Instagram Rolls Out Reorder Grid Feature: Rearrange Posts Without Deleting Or Reposting Them — Know How It Works

