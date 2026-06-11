SpaceX IPO: Can Indian Investors Buy Shares? Check Listing Date, IPO Price, Valuation, And More

SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk-backed SpaceX is ready to hit the public offering markets as it prepares for what could possibly become one of the biggest IPOs ever in the world. It is understood that the rocket and satellite company is gearing up to file for an IPO of perhaps $75 billion, with a valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion, making it one of the highest-valued publicly listed companies globally.

Demand for the IPO has been robust, with the share vastly oversubscribed, indicating significant investor faith in its long-term growth. Issues such as profitability, valuation and debt levels will be the parameters investors will be looking at closely with its impending launch on the Nasdaq.

SpaceX IPO Listing Date and Trading Information

The shares of SpaceX are to be traded on the Nasdaq on June 12, 2026, under the ticker symbol SPCX.

The Indian investors will be able to purchase SpaceX shares from the time when the markets in the US open, on June 12 at 9:30 ET (around 7 p.m. IST).

SpaceX is also believed to price its IPO after the investor roadshow concludes on June 11.

SpaceX IPO Date, Price and Valuation

The company has apparently pegged its initial public offering at $135 a share.

SpaceX intends to raise approximately $75 billion at that price, valuing the company at an estimated $1.75 trillion. If that happens, it will be one of the biggest IPOs in the history of global stock markets.

The massive valuation stems from investor bullishness concerning the company’s strong hold in commercial space launches, satellite internet (Starlink) services and military contracts, as well as new AI ventures.

Also Read: Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? SpaceX IPO Filing Reveals The Math Behind The Big Bet

Why Some Analysts Are Wary Of Valuations

But not everyone is convinced about the pricing, despite huge investor appetite.

Recently, research firm Morningstar said SpaceX looks “significantly overvalued” at the proposed IPO valuation. Once the stock is trading in the secondary market and market forces dictate a fair price, the company said investors might find better opportunities.

The debate is a clear demonstration of the perennial challenge with high-profile IPOs: balancing future growth expectations versus current financial performance.

Is the SpaceX IPO open for Indian investors?

A majority of retail investors in India may not be able to get an IPO allocation.

Unlike the ASBA-based IPO system in India, the US book-building process generally does not provide a direct pathway for overseas retail investors to access the primary offering.

Indian investors looking to buy a slice of SpaceX may have to wait for the company to list its shares and then invest via international investing platforms that offer access to US markets. Some investors may also be able to access the stock via platforms operating in GIFT City, subject to availability and regulations.

Will SpaceX Make Money?

The company’s finances are one of the most closely watched parts of the IPO.

SpaceX is a major player in space technology and satellite communications, but it is not profitable.

In 2025, its revenues were $18.67 billion, and it reported a loss of $4.94 billion.

It seems its investors have huge optimism for its growth prospects, not present profits. Long-term value creation is expected to be driven by businesses such as Starlink satellite broadband, reusable rocket launches, defence partnerships and next-generation technology projects.

How Is The SpaceX IPO Structured?

The IPO is understood to be launched as an all-primary issue.

This means that every dollar raised from the offering will go directly to SpaceX to fund operations, expansion and future investments.

Existing shareholders are not expected to sell their shares in the IPO and will continue to be subject to lock-in requirements post-listing.

Will Elon Musk Remain in Control of SpaceX?

Yes. According to regulatory filings, Elon Musk will retain effective control of the company following the IPO.

His Class B shares, which carry 10 votes each, are estimated to give him 82.4% of the voting rights. The public investors will get Class A shares, each carrying one vote.

The dual-class share structure means that Musk will have strategic control of the company even as it goes public.

SpaceX Debt: A Risk Investors Need To Monitor

Beyond valuation and profitability, SpaceX’s debt profile will likely continue to be a talking point.

The company secured a $20 billion bridge loan in April to refinance much of its debt ahead of the IPO, regulatory filings show, Reuters reported.

The borrowing was arranged by a syndicate of lenders and could be repaid by the proceeds of the IPO if not refinanced or repaid through other sources within six months.

The fundraising will shore up SpaceX’s balance sheet, but investors will be keeping a close eye on how the company handles its debt obligations over the next few years.

Why the World Is Watching the SpaceX IPO

This isn’t just another stock market float for SpaceX. It marks one of the biggest tests of investor appetite for high-growth tech companies in years.

This over-trillion-dollar IPO is likely to grab the attention of fund managers and market analysts, as well as investors worldwide, particularly in the face of solid demand and continuing leadership from Elon Musk. It will be up to the market to discern if the stock can hold up its expensive valuation post-listing.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: SpaceX IPO: Can SpaceX Pull Off The Biggest IPO Ever? Elon Musk Eyes $75 Billion Raise At $1.75 Trillion Valuation