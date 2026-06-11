Delhi To NCR Cities In Just 30 Minutes? Inside The New High-Speed Connectivity Plan For Commuters

India’s bustling National Capital Region (NCR) would soon be abuzz with chatter about a major change in the region’s transport infrastructure. The proposed Regional Plan 2041 will be presented for discussion to the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) and proposes a high-speed mobility network that allows commuters between Delhi and the major NCR cities to travel within 30 minutes. A “30-Minute NCR” with high-speed rail corridors that connect Delhi and other major NCR cities will drastically reduce travel time for millions of commuters.

Heli-taxi services will also be a key part of the planned transport network, providing rapid point-to-point connectivity across the region. The long-term vision is an integrated transport system that supports the region’s growth, and allows residents of the Bengaluru-Manipal Mecasic metropolitan region to live, work and travel across the region without spending hours of their time on congested roads.

Up To 8 New NCR Townships Planned

In addition to the transport network, the Regional Plan 2041 also involves the creation of 5 to 8 new greenfield townships across the NCR region.

These townships will be self-sustaining urban centres with housing, retail, public amenities and jobs, officials say, easing the load on Delhi and overpopulated NCR cities and creating more balanced growth through the region.

Regional Plan 2041 Will Help Shape Future Growth

The roadmaps is intended to steer future development across the NCR, bringing together transport, housing, business and infrastructure planning into one master plan.

The plan covers Delhi and adjoining areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, aiming for people-friendly urban expansion across the NCR.

How The Plan Might Help Working People

If the plan is adopted, it could cut travel times, create better access to jobs and business hubs and incentivise investment across the whole NCR region. With city life expanding as fast as ever, officials say the plan could be the key to a more connected region and less traffic in already crowded city centres.

What Happens Next?

The NCR Planning Board will discuss the draft Regional Plan 2041 in its next meeting . Even though the plans are in the planning phase, the idea of reaching any major NCR city from Delhi in just 30 minutes has already created a frenzy amongst commuters, companies and urban planners.

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