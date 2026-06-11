Did Zomato Send ‘Rs 370 Biryani Bhejdu’ Notification Amid Pranit More Row? Food Delivery Platform Issues Clarification

PRANIT MORE ROW: Amidst the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy, which has been all the rage on social media, food delivery platform Zomato has come out with a clean conscience from a widely shared screenshot that seemed to show a “consent” related notification being sent through its app. In a post shared on LinkedIn, Zomato categorically denied any connection to the screenshot, which had been making the rounds online in the wake of the controversy. The company said in a post on its page that it had made an important clarification, with a black graphic that read, “Biryani is dinner, not consent.”

Did Zomato send ‘Rs 370 biryani bhejdu’ notification?

The notification you may have seen with our name is distasteful, but it is not actually from us, the statement continued. “The screenshot of the distasteful notification you may have seen with our name is fake. We did not write or send it. The clarification was made when a screenshot of Zomato’s notification for its users went viral with the message: “Biryani bhej du? Rs 370 ki hai bas.”

At a time when brands, influencers, celebrities and even public institutions found themselves sucked into the controversy over the infamous “Rs 370 biryani” remark, this screen grab appeared.

Why is Pranit More facing backlash?

At More’s stand-up show, the viral video showed that a man was commenting on a date he went on to a restaurant that served chicken biryani at a price of Rs 370. This encouraged a lot of memes and parody posts, and even screenshots of brands, even the one which Zomato has now called fake. With the public posting of the image, the company wanted to make it clear that the notification was not made, approved or distributed by Zomato.

A 22-23-year-old Gurugram-based web developer named Himanshu Jangra lost his job after a crude joke he made at a stand-up comedy show went viral. What happened: > At comedian Pranit More’s live crowd-work show > Himanshu shared that he went on a date with a slightly older… pic.twitter.com/ddPigQqP6v — Explorer (@DailyExplorerX) June 9, 2026

The comment was praised online as being transactional by nature, and for its promotion of a relationship based on transaction. The outrage against the comedy clip soon spread beyond the clip itself. The person in the middle of the controversy lost his job when the video went viral, and More drew criticism for his handling of the interaction, which resulted in him making a public apology.

The conversation has now become a larger one on dating culture, consent, entitlement and the duty of content creators over the last couple of days. Celebrities, bloggers and web influencers have since had a say, with many saying that paying for a meal doesn’t mean you have to be intimate or even give someone a hug.

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