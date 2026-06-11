Kerala Weather Monsoon Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Landslide Risks Across State

Kerala is getting a lot of rain because of the southwest monsoon. This is bringing a lot of water, thunderstorms and strong winds to parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department has been sending out warnings about the weather. They are telling people to be careful because of the rain strong winds and thunderstorms. The southwest monsoon started in Kerala in June. Even though it started a little late it has been bringing a lot of rain to the state. The rain is helping the farmers. Filling up the water tanks.. It is also causing problems like flooding and landslides in some areas.

Southwest Monsoon Active Across Kerala

The southwest monsoon came to Kerala in the beginning of June. This is the start of the season in India, which lasts for four months. The monsoon has been bringing a lot of rain to Kerala. The rain is coming from the Arabian Sea. It is helping the farmers.

The heavy rain is also causing problems. It is increasing the chance of flooding and landslides in some areas. The India Meteorological Department is watching the weather closely. They are sending out warnings to the people who live in areas that might be affected by the rain.

IMD Issues Rain Alerts for Multiple Districts

The India Meteorological Department has sent out warnings for districts in Kerala. They are telling people to be careful because of the rain. Some districts are getting a lot of rain. The department is sending out orange and yellow alerts.

The districts in the north of Kerala are getting the rain. These districts include Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Thrissur. The people who live in these districts need to be careful because of the rain.

Other districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki are also getting rain. The rain is coming with thunderstorms and strong winds. The India Meteorological Department is telling people to be careful and to follow the weather updates.

Risk of Flooding and Landslides

The heavy rain is causing problems in parts of Kerala. The authorities are telling people who live in low-lying areas to be careful. They are saying that the heavy rain can cause flooding and landslides.

The districts that are at risk are Wayanad, Idukki and Kozhikode. The authorities are watching these areas closely. They are preparing for any emergencies. They are telling people to be careful and to follow the instructions of the authorities.

Strong Winds and Thunderstorm Activity Continue

Kerala is also getting winds and thunderstorms. The winds are very strong. They can cause damage. The India Meteorological Department is telling people to be careful during the thunderstorms.

They are saying that people should not go out during the thunderstorms and they should stay away from trees and electric poles. The lightning can also be dangerous. People need to be careful.

Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore

The sea is also very rough because of the winds and the monsoon. The fishermen are being told to stay on the shore and not to go out to sea. The conditions are very dangerous. The fishermen need to be careful.

The warning is not just for Kerala but for other states like Karnataka and Lakshadweep. The authorities are watching the situation closely. They are giving updates to the fishermen and the people who live in the coastal areas.

Impact on Travel and Daily Life

The heavy rain is also affecting the travel and daily life in Kerala. The roads are getting. It is difficult to travel. The authorities are telling people to be careful and to check the weather before they travel.

The tourism is also getting affected because of the rain.. The authorities are saying that the tourists can still visit Kerala but they need to be careful. They need to follow the instructions of the authorities and they need to check the weather before they travel.

What Lies Ahead for Keralas Monsoon

The monsoon is going to continue in Kerala for some time. The authorities are saying that the state will get rain in the coming days. The rain will help the farmers. It will also cause problems like flooding and landslides.

The India Meteorological Department is watching the situation closely. They are giving updates to the people. They are telling people to be careful and to follow the instructions of the authorities.

Kerala is getting a lot of rain because of the southwest monsoon. The rain is helping the farmers. It is also causing problems, like flooding and landslides. The authorities are telling people to be careful and to follow the weather updates. They are also preparing for any emergencies. They are giving instructions to the people who live in the affected areas. The monsoon is going to continue for some time. The people need to be careful and prepared.

Also Read: ‘Didi Stood With Me’: Why Shatrughan Sinha Is Standing Firm With Mamata Banerjee Despite TMC Turmoil