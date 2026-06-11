‘Choose Between Me And Abhishek’: Kalyan Banerjee’s Ultimatum To Mamata Banerjee Amid TMC Crisis

Amid growing unrest within the All India Trinamool Congress, MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the party’s General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, over his decision to replace his lawyer in the signature forgery case.

Addressing reporters in Kolkata, Kalyan Banerjee issued a direct ultimatum to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, urging her to choose between him and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

In a strongly worded criticism, the veteran TMC leader accused Abhishek of being arrogant and claimed that the ongoing discord within the party stemmed from his actions.

Kalyan Banerjee Explains Fallout With Abhishek Banerjee

He said, “One criminal revision petition was filed, which was listed on Friday before the vacation bench. Six hours I sat for that matter. The matter was not called on; in the end I mentioned it before the Honourable judge. Honourable judge said that the matter will come up on Wednesday. Tuesday, the search was conducted, then yesterday morning, I mentioned the matter before the court and said that the matter was extremely urgent. Yesterday, a lawyer came saying Abhishek Banerjee had sent him. Then said that another writ petition has been filed regarding the search. I had already mentioned the matter in the criminal revision, why did you file the petition without consulting me?”

“It is better that one person handles the matter. If you think that I cannot handle, you take the matter and don’t treat me as a dustbin. Inform me within an hour. Today, I was informed by my son that I will not appear.

Henceforth, I will not be appearing in any matter on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee. I don’t like this arrogant attitude. One must respect the seniors. How can he humiliate me? He should understand that the party is facing problems because of him. But he goes and disrespects everyone. This is not tolerable. I will urge Didi: if you will remain dependent on Abhishek Banerjee, then stick with him-leave me. But if you part ways with Abhishek Banerjee, then I am with you,” he added.

He added that he spoke to senior TMC leader Derek O’Brien, while Mamata Banerjee has not called him yet.

“Derek called me I informed me. Didi has not called me. I will be taking up other persons’ and Trinamool Congress matters. He (Abhishek Banerjee) is not Trinamool Congress,” Kalyan Banerjee said.

Fresh Resignations Deepen TMC Crisis

This comes amid turmoil within the All India Trinamool Congress as the party faces an internal rift and factionism, along with several Rajya Sabha MPs quitting the party.

Earlier today, TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House. This marked the third such resignation within a week. On June 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev resigned as a member of the Upper House, while Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had resigned on June 8.

Speaking to reporters, Baraik said, “Accepting the opinion given by the people of West Bengal, I have also submitted my resignation today.”

NDA Speculation And Growing Rebellion

Amid the speculation on TMC MPs reported move to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Baraik reached at the residence of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Congress has denied rumours of a merger with the TMC. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee met the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee has asserted that the rebel faction has the support of 64 MLAs in West Bengal. TMC has a total of 80 seats in the Assembly.

Rebel MPs Seek Separate Seating In Lok Sabha

In another sign of internal fragmentation, rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed that a group of 20 MPs has formally sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, signalling an organisational split within the party’s parliamentary ranks.

Also Read: ‘Didi Stood With Me’: Why Shatrughan Sinha Is Standing Firm With Mamata Banerjee Despite TMC Turmoil

(With Inputs from ANI)

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on statements, claims, and developments reported by political leaders and public figures. Readers are advised to await official confirmations and responses from all concerned parties. The article is intended for informational purposes only and does not endorse any political viewpoint or allegation.