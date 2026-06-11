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Home > India News > Why Were 94 Sikh Pilgrims From Haryana Stopped At Attari-Wagah Border Despite Holding Valid Visas?

Why Were 94 Sikh Pilgrims From Haryana Stopped At Attari-Wagah Border Despite Holding Valid Visas?

A 94-member Sikh jatha from Haryana, carrying valid visas to visit Pakistan for Guru Arjan Dev Ji's Shaheedi Gurpurab, was stopped at the Attari-Wagah border after failing to receive final clearance from Indian authorities.

Haryana Sikh pilgrims ' jatha returns after being denied entry by Pakistan at the last moment (IMAGE: X)
Haryana Sikh pilgrims ' jatha returns after being denied entry by Pakistan at the last moment (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 16:03 IST

WAGAH BORDER: The Sikh pilgrims from Haryana, who had valid visas, were forced to leave from the Attari-Wagah border in disappointment after being stopped for final clearance to enter Pakistan, officials and members of the pilgrimage group said. The 94-member jatha had left the historic Gurdwara Chhevi Patshahi in Kurukshetra on June 9 to attend the Shaheedi Gurpurab of Guru Arjan Dev Ji in Pakistan. The pilgrims would tour several religious sites of the Sikhs namely Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Dera Sahib, and Panja Sahib as part of their religious tour.

Sikh Pilgrims With Valid Pakistan Visas Denied Final Clearance

Valid Visas But No Final Approval

But their pilgrimage was abruptly ended at the border because they were not given the final clearance from Indian authorities. The group continued to stay in Amritsar on Wednesday, where they got clearance throughout the day, but were unable to do so till evening, when the visit was abandoned. Sources said the pilgrims from Haryana were asked to return, though pilgrims from the Punjab and Delhi were said to be given permission to cross the border.

The members of the jatha voiced their grievance saying that while all the formalities were completed, the entire travel was not coordinated and was a derogatory thing to do by Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).

According to sources, some district administrations failed to send the necessary recommendation to the Haryana Home Department. It resulted in no approval from the ministry for the religious journey. However, the 94-strong delegation had left for the border already.

Sikh Pilgrims Prevented From Crossing Into Pakistan

The delegation reached the Wagah border point when officials realized that the paperwork process remained incomplete. Sources say that there were multiple efforts being made by both officials and members of the committee in order to get an approval of the Home Department in Chandigarh throughout the day, but in vain.

Pilgrims expressed dissatisfaction at the development saying that they had been making arrangements for the journey for several months and believe that the delay in the paperwork process led to the failure of their journey. So far, no official statement has been made by the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on the issue. The group is to come back from Pakistan on June 19. This marks the first such Sikh Jatha in 14 years going on a religious pilgrimage to the city where Guru Arjan Dev sacrificed his life for his religion.

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Why Were 94 Sikh Pilgrims From Haryana Stopped At Attari-Wagah Border Despite Holding Valid Visas?
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Why Were 94 Sikh Pilgrims From Haryana Stopped At Attari-Wagah Border Despite Holding Valid Visas?
Why Were 94 Sikh Pilgrims From Haryana Stopped At Attari-Wagah Border Despite Holding Valid Visas?
Why Were 94 Sikh Pilgrims From Haryana Stopped At Attari-Wagah Border Despite Holding Valid Visas?
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