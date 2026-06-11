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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Slips 150 Points, Nifty Ends Below 23,200 Amid Volatile Trading Session

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Slips 150 Points, Nifty Ends Below 23,200 Amid Volatile Trading Session

Indian equities ended lower on Thursday as global uncertainties and weakness in IT stocks weighed on sentiment. Sensex fell about 150 points while Nifty closed below 23,200. Gains in media, pharma, and private banking shares helped limit losses amid a volatile trading session.

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Slips 150 Points, Nifty Ends Below 23,200 Amid Volatile Trading Session (Via AI)
Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Slips 150 Points, Nifty Ends Below 23,200 Amid Volatile Trading Session (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-11 16:31 IST

Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday’s trading session in negative territory as investors remained cautious amid global uncertainties and mixed sectoral performance. The market experienced a volatile day, with both the Sensex and Nifty swinging between gains and losses before closing lower. The BSE Sensex settled around 151 points lower, while the NSE Nifty finished below the key 23,200 level. Traders remained on edge due to geopolitical developments, fluctuating crude oil prices, and concerns over the global economic outlook. 

These factors kept risk appetite in check and prevented any sustained upward momentum in equities.

Defensive Sectors Provide Support

Despite the broader weakness, several sectors managed to attract buying interest. Media, pharmaceutical, and private banking stocks emerged as key gainers during the session, helping cushion the market’s decline. Investors appeared to rotate funds into relatively defensive sectors, which are often viewed as safer bets during periods of uncertainty.

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Pharma shares remained in focus amid expectations of steady earnings and resilient demand, while select private banks witnessed buying support from institutional investors. Media stocks also outperformed, adding strength to an otherwise subdued market.

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Slips 150 Points, Nifty Ends Below 23,200 Amid Volatile Trading Session

(Image Credits: nseindia)

IT Stocks Weigh On Market Sentiment

Technology shares continued to face selling pressure, dragging the benchmarks lower. Investors remained cautious toward export-oriented IT companies amid concerns over global demand and economic growth in key overseas markets.

Weakness in a few heavyweight technology stocks limited gains in other sectors and contributed significantly to the market’s negative close.

Investors Watch Global Cues

Market participants closely monitored developments in international markets throughout the day. Rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions have raised concerns about inflationary pressures, which could influence central bank decisions across major economies.

Foreign investor activity also remained under scrutiny as traders assessed the possibility of fresh capital flows into emerging markets. With several important economic indicators expected in the coming days, many investors preferred to stay on the sidelines rather than take aggressive positions.

Cautious Outlook Ahead

Analysts believe markets may continue to witness volatility in the near term as investors evaluate global developments, commodity prices, and corporate earnings expectations. While domestic fundamentals remain relatively stable, external factors are likely to play a significant role in determining market direction over the coming sessions.

ALSO READ: Why Is Ather Energy Share Price Falling Today? Board To Consider Fundraising Proposal On June 12

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Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Slips 150 Points, Nifty Ends Below 23,200 Amid Volatile Trading Session
Tags: Dalal Street updateindian stock marketmarket closing newsNifty closing bellnifty-50pharma stocks rallysensexsensex todaystock market today

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Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Slips 150 Points, Nifty Ends Below 23,200 Amid Volatile Trading Session

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Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Slips 150 Points, Nifty Ends Below 23,200 Amid Volatile Trading Session
Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Slips 150 Points, Nifty Ends Below 23,200 Amid Volatile Trading Session
Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Slips 150 Points, Nifty Ends Below 23,200 Amid Volatile Trading Session
Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Sensex Slips 150 Points, Nifty Ends Below 23,200 Amid Volatile Trading Session

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