Tata Sons Board Meeting On June 12: Air India, Growth Roadmap, Listing Plans — Here’s What To Watch

Tata Sons Board Meeting Tomorrow On June 12: The directors of Tata Sons will meet on Friday, June 12, in the backdrop of one of the most momentous periods in the group’s recent history. The meeting coincides with the first anniversary of the crash of the Air India Ahmedabad-London flight. At a time when the Tata Group is being questioned about the turnaround of Air India, its continuous investment in loss-making businesses, the succession of top management, and the longstanding discussion of listing Tata Sons on the stock market, this meeting, which is not expected to yield any major announcements, will certainly shed light on several aspects of the journey ahead for India’s largest conglomerate.

The Importance Of This Meeting

Three central issues are at the heart of the debate.

The first thing to consider is whether Air India and other loss-making businesses can justify their large investments. Secondly, whether Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran will continue to lead the group beyond his current term. Third is the eventual listing of Tata Sons on the stock market.

Each of these questions has implications for not only the Tata Group’s businesses but also the charitable trusts that hold a majority stake in Tata Sons.

Tata Trusts Met Earlier This Week Ahead Of Crucial Tata Sons Board Meeting

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Tata Education and Development Trust, which are the other two main Tata Trusts, met on the Monday of this week prior to their board meeting on June 12 to discuss the matters pertinent to the administration and future of the group.

However, the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) did not meet because it is still engaged in a legal proceeding before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner on the matter of the number of lifetime trustees and the following complaint filed against it.

However, people familiar with the discussions said that Monday’s meeting did not address Mr Venu Srinivasan’s continued presence as a nominated director of Tata Sons. The issue was not discussed because the SRTT, of which Srinivasan is a trustee, did not meet, said sources, as reported by Moneycontrol.

The issue remains relevant because Tata Trust nominees are integral to the governance framework of Tata Sons. Major decisions will need the approval of a majority of directors nominated by the Tata Trusts.

Currently, the Tata Sons board has the trusts represented by Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan.

Air India Is The Biggest Challenge

Among all the companies under review, Air India will probably attract the most attention.

In 2022, the airline returned to the Tata group after decades in state control. While the purchase was billed as a landmark homecoming, turning around the airline has proven to be more expensive and more difficult than expected.

The pressure mounted after Singapore Airlines, which owns a 25 per cent stake in Air India, reported losses of around $2.6 billion or more than Rs 25,000 crore for the carrier.

Tata Group has been pumping money into the upgrade of the fleet, technology systems, customer experience and integration of multiple airline operations. Management is staying with its long-term strategy, but directors will probably want greater clarity on when the airline can get closer to profitability.

Expensive Long-Term Bets Under The Spotlight

Air India is not the only business eating up large doses of capital.

At the last Tata Sons board meeting on May 26, the leadership teams of Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics presented. All three companies are still loss-making ones.

Tata Digital is the centrepiece of the group’s consumer technology ambitions, while Tata Electronics is spearheading its foray into semiconductors and electronics manufacturing.

The expectation was always that these companies would take years to generate meaningful returns, say supporters. Aviation, semiconductor manufacturing and digital platforms are the industries that require big investment and long gestation periods.

But some quarters of the Tata ecosystem have raised concerns about the size of the losses and the time frame to profitability.

Will N. Chandrasekaran Get Another Term?

Another key factor to consider will be the term of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. His term expires in early 2027, and the question investors will be asking themselves is whether it will be renewed for another full term of five years or whether the group can already start planning for succession. Chandrasekaran, who took charge of the Tata Group in 2017, has led big strategic moves, including buying Air India, putting money into digital businesses and building up the Tata Group’s semiconductor interests. investors will be watching for clear signs of leadership transition and successorship

Will The Tata Sons Listing Question Re-emerge?

The market is also expected to keep the probability of a Tata Sons listing in focus.

The debate gained momentum after the Reserve Bank of India put Tata Sons under the upper layer of non-banking financial companies, a tag generally reserved for listed companies.

The Tata ecosystem appears to be divided in opinion.

Reportedly, some trustees and board members favour a listing, believing that public markets could improve transparency, strengthen governance standards, and unlock value.

Others, such as Noel Tata, are said to be less enthusiastic, concerned that the spotlight of the public market may change the character of a group that has historically placed a premium on long-term planning over quarterly performance.

Beyond A Board Meeting

While there may not be any immediate announcements coming out of the June 12 meeting, what is discussed inside the boardroom is likely to set the future course of India’s most influential business house.

It’s a convergence of several important issues happening at the same time, from the turnaround of Air India to billion-dollar investments in new-age businesses to leadership continuity to the debate on the Tata Sons listing.

The meeting could provide the clearest indication yet of how the Tata Group plans to balance ambition, accountability and growth in the years to come for a group that has traditionally adopted a long-term view of business.

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