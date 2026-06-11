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Home > Tech and Auto News > Microsoft Blocks Claude Fable 5 For Employees Over 30-Day Data Retention Policy: Other Models Remain Available

Microsoft Blocks Claude Fable 5 For Employees Over 30-Day Data Retention Policy: Other Models Remain Available

Microsoft has reportedly blocked employee access to Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 due to its 30-day data retention policy, despite offering the model to GitHub Copilot and Foundry customers. The company is reviewing potential risks around storing employee prompts and sensitive internal data on Anthropic's servers.

Microsoft Blocks Fable 5
Microsoft Blocks Fable 5

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 15:18 IST

Anthropic has rolled out Claude Fable 5 on Tuesday (9th June 2026) and it is the first Mythos-class model and the most powerful one the company has launched in the public domain. Within a day of launch of Fable 5, US-based tech giant Microsoft had quietly walked it out of the building. The Verge reports that Microsoft is restricting employee access to Fable 5 over Anthropic’s new data retention requirements, even as it rolled the same model out to its GitHub Copilot and Foundry customers without missing a beat. However, every other Claude model is still available for the employees because they run under Zero Data Retention. 

What Is the Actual Problem 

The issue comes down to one thing: data. Under Anthropic’s data retention policy for Mythos-class models, prompts submitted and outputs generated are retained for 30 days for trust and safety purposes on every platform where the models are offered. And it does not stop there. Prompts flagged as violating usage policy can be stored for up to two years. 

For a regular user asking Claude to help write an email, that might not feel like a big deal. For a Microsoft employee working on internal products, unreleased features, or sensitive business data, it is a very different situation. Anything they type into Fable 5 could sit on Anthropic’s servers for a month. That is the part Microsoft’s lawyers are not comfortable with. 

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Anthropic frames this as a safety measure, saying the retention window helps it combat emerging threats, including novel attacks and jailbreak attempts targeting its AI systems. The intent is reasonable. The problem is the fine print. Without clear definitions around what “safety investigations” and “legal purposes” mean in practice, the two exceptions Anthropic carved out for data that might be kept beyond 30 days, Microsoft’s lawyers want clarity before giving blanket access to employees. 

The Irony Here Is Hard to Miss 

Microsoft rolled out Claude Fable 5 to its GitHub Copilot and Foundry customers almost immediately after Anthropic launched the model. But internally, the company’s legal teams are still evaluating whether the model is safe for employee use. 

So the same model that Microsoft is actively selling to its paying customers is the one its own staff cannot touch. The restriction is not about the model being unsafe or poorly built. It is about who controls the data once you start using it. 

It remains uncertain whether Microsoft’s legal teams will approve Claude Fable 5 for internal use. The review is still ongoing, and neither Microsoft nor Anthropic has publicly commented on the matter. 

For now, Microsoft employees who want to use a Claude model for work can still do so. Just not this one. Every other Claude model remains available because those run under Zero Data Retention, meaning nothing is stored once the session ends. 

It is a good reminder that in the world of enterprise AI, the most advanced model is not always the one you are allowed to use. 

Also Read: Google Launches Gemini 3.5 Live Translation: Real-Time AI Translation Across 70+ Languages With Natural Voice Tone — Check Features And Availability

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Microsoft Blocks Claude Fable 5 For Employees Over 30-Day Data Retention Policy: Other Models Remain Available
Tags: AnthropicClaudeMicrosoft

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Microsoft Blocks Claude Fable 5 For Employees Over 30-Day Data Retention Policy: Other Models Remain Available
Microsoft Blocks Claude Fable 5 For Employees Over 30-Day Data Retention Policy: Other Models Remain Available
Microsoft Blocks Claude Fable 5 For Employees Over 30-Day Data Retention Policy: Other Models Remain Available
Microsoft Blocks Claude Fable 5 For Employees Over 30-Day Data Retention Policy: Other Models Remain Available

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