MT Jalveer: Third Vessel Attacked By US Off Oman Coast, Indian Crew Onboard

The Embassy of India in Oman has confirmed that another vessel MT Jalveer, with over 20 sailors on board, came under attack off the Oman coast. Reports say that the vessel’s funnel & engine room caught fire after it was attacked in the Shinas OPL area of Oman. The Embassy of India in Oman said in a post on X that it was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities to ascertain further details.

The latest incident is the third reported instance of a merchant vessel with an Indian crew coming under attack by the US. Reports say that all the crew members are safe so far.

On June 8, the Sanctioned Vessel Marivex was attacked by US forces. All 24 Indian nationals were rescued.

On June 9, the sanctioned MT Settebello was attacked. 3 Indians were killed, while 21 others were rescued

On Thursday, June 11, MT Jalveer was attacked. with 20 Indian crew members onboard.

More to follow