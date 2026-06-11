LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian vessel business news janhvi kapoor iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 cbse crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple indian vessel business news janhvi kapoor iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 cbse crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple indian vessel business news janhvi kapoor iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 cbse crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple indian vessel business news janhvi kapoor iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 cbse crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian vessel business news janhvi kapoor iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 cbse crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple indian vessel business news janhvi kapoor iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 cbse crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple indian vessel business news janhvi kapoor iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 cbse crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple indian vessel business news janhvi kapoor iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 cbse crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple
LIVE TV
Home > India News > MT Jalveer: Third Vessel Attacked By US Off Oman Coast, Indian Crew Onboard

MT Jalveer: Third Vessel Attacked By US Off Oman Coast, Indian Crew Onboard

Another vessel with Indian crew members has come under attack near the Oman coast, raising fresh concerns over maritime security in the region. MT Jalveer, carrying more than 20 sailors, reportedly caught fire after an attack in the Shinas OPL area. The Indian Embassy in Oman said it is closely monitoring the situation, while all crew members are reported safe so far.

MT Jalveer attacked off Oman coast; vessel catches fire. Indian Embassy monitoring situation, crew reported safe. Photo: X/Sidhant Sibal
MT Jalveer attacked off Oman coast; vessel catches fire. Indian Embassy monitoring situation, crew reported safe. Photo: X/Sidhant Sibal

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-11 13:29 IST

The Embassy of India in Oman has confirmed that another vessel MT Jalveer, with over 20 sailors on board, came under attack off the Oman coast. Reports say that the vessel’s funnel & engine room caught fire after it was attacked in the Shinas OPL area of Oman. The Embassy of India in Oman said in a post on X that it was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities to ascertain further details.

The latest incident is the third reported instance of a merchant vessel with an Indian crew coming under attack by the US. Reports say that all the crew members are safe so far. 

On June 8, the Sanctioned Vessel Marivex was attacked by US forces. All 24 Indian nationals were rescued.

You Might Be Interested In

On June 9, the sanctioned MT Settebello was attacked. 3 Indians were killed, while 21 others were rescued

On Thursday, June 11, MT Jalveer was attacked. with 20 Indian crew members onboard.

More to follow

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MT Jalveer: Third Vessel Attacked By US Off Oman Coast, Indian Crew Onboard
Tags: home-hero-pos-1indian vesseliran warMT Jalveeroman coast

RELATED News

What Is Cockroach Janta Party’s Exam Manifesto? CJP To Make Big Announcement At Pune Protest Today

Dr. Sohini Sastri’s New Book Highlights Growing Interest in Spiritual Wellness and Holistic Healing

IIT Kanpur Hires 19-Year-Old Cyber Expert Nisarga Adhikary Who Exposed CBSE OSM Portal Flaws

Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Strong Storms and Rain

Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings

LATEST NEWS

MT Jalveer: Third Vessel Attacked By US Off Oman Coast, Indian Crew Onboard

Chanakya Niti: 7 Silence Tips for Success, 4 Secrets to Never Share, 5 People to Stop Chasing and Ways to Earn Respect

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

JIPMAT 2026 Answer Key Released: Download Response Sheet, Challenge Questions at Official Website

The World Circular Economy Forum heads to India in September to strengthen resilience in turbulent times

3 Indian Sailors Confirmed Dead In US Strike

Tecno Pova 8 5G Launched In India

Top 3D Animation and VFX Courses in India: How AAFT Prepares Students for Careers in Films, OTT and Advertising

Lord Buddha Lessons That Feel Like Free Therapy for a Stress

Astrology Tips to Become Rich This June 2026

MT Jalveer: Third Vessel Attacked By US Off Oman Coast, Indian Crew Onboard

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MT Jalveer: Third Vessel Attacked By US Off Oman Coast, Indian Crew Onboard

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MT Jalveer: Third Vessel Attacked By US Off Oman Coast, Indian Crew Onboard
MT Jalveer: Third Vessel Attacked By US Off Oman Coast, Indian Crew Onboard
MT Jalveer: Third Vessel Attacked By US Off Oman Coast, Indian Crew Onboard
MT Jalveer: Third Vessel Attacked By US Off Oman Coast, Indian Crew Onboard

QUICK LINKS