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Home > Business News > Dr. Sohini Sastri’s New Book Highlights Growing Interest in Spiritual Wellness and Holistic Healing

Dr. Sohini Sastri’s New Book Highlights Growing Interest in Spiritual Wellness and Holistic Healing

Dr. Sohini Sastri’s New Book Highlights Growing Interest in Spiritual Wellness and Holistic Healing

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-11 11:49 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 10: As interest in mindfulness, emotional well-being, and holistic healing continues to grow, author, astrologer, and life coach Dr. Sohini Sastri has released her fifth book, The Seven Chakras & Mantras – Unlocking the Energy Within for Soul Healing and Life Balance.

The book was launched on June 5 by Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya, and a prominent spiritual leader known for promoting Indian philosophical and cultural traditions.

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The publication explores the role of chakras, mantras, and energy alignment in achieving emotional stability, mental clarity, and personal growth. Drawing from ancient Vedic principles, the book seeks to bridge traditional spiritual knowledge with contemporary wellness practices.

The launch comes at a time when spiritual wellness literature is witnessing increased readership globally, with growing interest in self-healing, mindfulness, and alternative approaches to personal development.

Dr. Sohini Sastri recently presented the book to President Droupadi Murmu, who appreciated its focus on spiritual awareness and positive living. The recognition further underscores the wider relevance of literature centred on inner well-being and self-transformation.

Speaking at the launch, Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj praised Dr. Sastri’s efforts to make ancient wisdom accessible to modern audiences. He also acknowledged her contributions in the fields of spiritual guidance and social welfare.

“This book is the culmination of years of spiritual learning and healing experiences. My objective is to help readers discover inner balance and unlock their potential through timeless spiritual practices,” said Dr. Sastri.

Over the years, Dr. Sohini Sastri has built a global presence through her work as an astrologer, author, life coach, and philanthropist. Her latest publication is expected to appeal to readers seeking practical insights into emotional resilience, spiritual growth, and holistic well-being.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Dr. Sohini Sastri’s New Book Highlights Growing Interest in Spiritual Wellness and Holistic Healing

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Dr. Sohini Sastri’s New Book Highlights Growing Interest in Spiritual Wellness and Holistic Healing
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