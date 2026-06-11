Top 3D Animation and VFX Courses in India: How AAFT Prepares Students for Careers in Films, OTT and Advertising

Noida, India. As Indian films, OTT platforms and advertising campaigns increasingly rely on world-class 3D animation and VFX, the demand for trained animation professionals has reached an all-time high. The Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) has opened its 2026 admissions for one of the most comprehensive animation courses in India , a three-year B.Sc. in Animation designed to produce industry-ready 3D animators, VFX artists and motion graphics specialists. Graduates seeking advanced specialisation can apply for the M.Sc. in Animation , AAFT’s flagship two-year postgraduate program.

With original Indian films and OTT series investing heavily in visual effects, with regional cinema producing globally celebrated animated work, and with advertising shifting decisively toward CGI-led campaigns, animation has become one of the most reliable creative career paths in the country.

India’s Animation and VFX Industry in 2026

India is now a global production hub for animation and VFX, with major international studios outsourcing work to Indian production houses and Indian studios producing original animated content for both domestic and international audiences. The growth of OTT platforms has created new demand for animated originals, animated explainers and VFX-heavy series. Advertising and branded content have moved toward CGI for product films, character-led campaigns and high-end commercials. Each of these segments needs trained 3D animators, VFX artists, modellers, riggers, texturing artists and motion graphics designers.

Why AAFT for Animation Courses

AAFT is one of the most established animation institutes in India, with several differentiators that set its programs apart:

• Over 30 years of experience as a media and animation education institution

• Recognised Unreal Engine Academic Partner and Adobe institutional partner

• Industry Dean Charuvi P. Agrawal, acclaimed for Shri Hanuman Chalisa and Legend of Hanuman

• 100 plus faculty members with active industry credentials

• High-end workstations with the latest animation software

• Industry-aligned, practical-oriented curriculum

• 100 percent placement and internship assistance

• Workshops and masterclasses by national and international animators

AAFT Animation Programs at a Glance

AAFT offers a complete career pathway for aspiring animators:

• B.Sc. in Animation, three-year UG degree

• M.Sc. in Animation, two-year PG degree

• B.Des. in 3D Animation and Visual Effects, four-year UG degree

• B.Sc. in Game Design and Development, three-year UG degree

• M.Sc. in Game Design and Development, two-year PG degree

• Diploma in 3D Animation and VFX, one-year diploma

• Diploma in Unreal Engine, one-year diploma

Students can enter at the level that suits their academic background and career timing.

Curriculum Designed for Industry Production

The animation curriculum at AAFT combines artistic foundations with technical mastery and production workflow. Core areas of study include:

• Drawing, sketching and concept art

• 2D animation principles and techniques

• 3D modelling and texturing

• Character rigging and animation

• Lighting, rendering and shading

• VFX, compositing and digital effects

• Motion graphics and title design

• Sculpting in clay and digital media

• Game audio and cinematics

• Production pipeline and post-production workflow

• Portfolio creation and industry readiness

Industry-Standard Software Training

AAFT students train on the same software used by major studios globally:

• Autodesk Maya for 3D animation and modelling

• 3Ds Max for visualisation and rendering

• Blender for open-source 3D production

• ZBrush for digital sculpting

• Houdini for advanced VFX

• Unreal Engine for real-time graphics and virtual production

• Nuke for compositing

• Adobe After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Pro

This software proficiency, combined with strong fundamentals, is what enables AAFT graduates to step onto production teams with minimal onboarding.

Career Opportunities After Animation Courses

AAFT animation graduates can pursue diverse roles across the industry:

• 3D Animator and Character Animator

• 2D Animator and Motion Designer

• VFX Artist and Compositor

• 3D Modeller and Texture Artist

• Lighting and Rendering Artist

• Rigging Artist and Technical Animator

• Motion Graphics Designer

• Storyboard Artist and Concept Designer

• Visual Development Artist

• Production Manager and Pipeline Coordinator

Faculty and Mentorship

AAFT’s animation faculty includes Dean Mr. Ashish Garg, Head of Department Mr. Gopal Krishna, and a team of over a dozen senior assistant professors with active industry credentials. Regular masterclasses are conducted by visiting animators and VFX professionals from India and abroad, including Claudia Ceisla, Dr. Bhishma Narayan Prabhakar, Vinay Vikram Singh, Ramesh Meer (Chief Creative Director and CEO of FX Factory) and Dr. Paul (VFX Expert and Professor at Teesside University, UK).

Placement and Recruiter Network

AAFT animation graduates have been placed at studios and companies including Ericsson, NIIT, ITV Network, Extra Marks, To the New, Takshila Group, Digitoons, Adloid, 9XM, Aaj Tak, Aastha, Naxatra News and Cosmos. Notable alumni include Ankur Kumar (Yfx Studios), Jigyasa Jaiswal (Rouge Communication), Muskan Jain (AVA International), Deepanshu Upadhyay (Meta Geek Technologies), Vikas Kalra (Simualins Solutions) and Pranshi Dubey (Creative Thinks Media), among many others working across animation, VFX, advertising and motion graphics.

Infrastructure for Animation Students

AAFT students train inside Marwah Studios in Noida Film City, with infrastructure that closely mirrors what professional studios use in actual production. Dedicated 2D and 3D animation labs give students continuous access to industry-standard workstations. High-end animation systems, Apple Mac Pro HD Ready setups and digital pen tablets ensure students work in a production-grade environment from day one. Post-production and editing labs feature Adobe Premiere Editing Suite, Avid and Velocity editing systems alongside eight dedicated edit stations, allowing parallel work across multiple projects. Sculpting labs let students develop physical model-making skills that complement digital workflows.

Why Animation Is a Career Worth Investing In

Animation rewards two things above all: technical fluency and creative vision. The right animation course builds both simultaneously rather than treating them as separate disciplines. AAFT’s programs are structured around this principle, ensuring graduates leave with both the software skills that get them hired and the creative judgement that earns them promotion. Beyond entry-level salaries, animation offers a strong long-term trajectory with steadily growing demand across films, OTT, advertising, gaming and immersive media. The career stability of trained animators in 2026 is among the strongest in the broader creative economy.

Admissions 2026 Now Open

Applications are open for the 2026 academic session at AAFT Noida. Class 12 graduates can apply for the B.Sc. in Animation, while graduates can apply for the M.Sc. in Animation or related postgraduate animation programs. Admissions are based on academic credentials and creative aptitude assessment.

About AAFT (Asian Academy of Film & Television)

The Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT), established in 1993, is one of India’s most reputed creative education institutions with more than 30 years of academic excellence. The AAFT School of Animation has been training animators, VFX artists, game designers and 3D specialists for over three decades, working closely with industry partners including Adobe and the Unreal Engine Academic Partner Program. Industry Dean Charuvi P. Agrawal, an acclaimed filmmaker, digital artist and sculptor known for the critically acclaimed Shri Hanuman Chalisa and Legend of Hanuman on Disney+ Hotstar, guides the school’s strategic direction. Faculty includes Dean Mr. Ashish Garg and Head of Department Mr. Gopal Krishna, alongside a team of senior industry-experienced professors. Top recruiters include Ericsson, NIIT, ITV Network, Extra Marks, To the New, Takshila Group, Digitoons, Adloid and many more.

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

AAFT Noida

Marwah Studios

FC-14/15, Sector-16A

Noida Film City, Uttar Pradesh, India

Phone: 08062911638 / 08062911639 / 09811014536