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Home > Lifestyle News > Chanakya Niti: Never Chase These 5 Types of People and Learn How to Earn Respect From Everyone

Chanakya Niti: Never Chase These 5 Types of People and Learn How to Earn Respect From Everyone

Chanakya Niti teaches that self-respect is essential for a successful life. It advises avoiding people who ignore, disrespect, or take advantage of you, while emphasizing discipline, knowledge, emotional control, and strong character as the keys to earning respect—even from critics and haters.

Chanakya Niti: Never Chase These 5 Types of People and Learn How to Earn Respect From Everyone

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 13:52 IST

The teachings of Chanakya are still inspiring people who want to be wise in their relationships grow as individuals and be successful. Chanakya understood people well and he always said that it is very important to respect yourself be smart about your feelings and have a strong character. His principles teach people to value themselves stay away from relationships and earn respect by doing good things not just talking about them. Many people today waste their time trying to get approval from people who do not even appreciate them while others struggle to get respect after trying very hard. Chanakyas advice is still very useful today. It can help people with both of these problems. Here are some important lessons from Chanakya about recognizing relationships and building a personality that earns respect from everyone.

Chanakya Niti: Never Chase Someone Who Shows These 5 Signs

1. They Always Ignore Your Efforts
Chanakya said that relationships only work when both people put in effort and appreciate each other. If you keep trying to reach out to someone support them. Make sacrifices for them but they always ignore you it may be a sign that they do not value you. This kind of behavior can make you feel very tired and disappointed.
 
Many people keep chasing relationships hoping that things will get better. However Chanakya believed that you should never give up your self-respect just to be accepted by someone. When someone keeps ignoring your time feelings and commitment it is often better to step instead of keeping investing your energy in a one-sided relationship.
 
2. They Contact You When They Need Something
 
One of the clearest signs of a one-sided relationship is when someone only talks to you when they need something from you. Whether they need money, emotional support or help with something they only contact you when it benefits them.
 
Chanakya warned people about individuals who only see relationships as a way to get what they want. Real relationships are about caring for each other. If someone disappears when you need help but appears when they need something it may mean that they only value what you can do for them not who you are. Chasing people often leads to disappointment and anger.
 
3. They Do Not Respect Your Feelings and Opinions
 
Respect is the base of every relationship. Chanakya said that anyone who always ignores your feelings makes fun of your opinions or makes you feel unimportant is not worth chasing.
 
Good relationships let people express themselves freely without fear of being judged. When someone keeps undermining your confidence or ignoring your perspective they are showing that they do not respect you. Of chasing their approval Chanakya advised focusing on people who appreciate your thoughts and treat you with dignity. Respect should come naturally in relationships it should not be begged for.
 
4. They Take Your Kindness for Granted
 
Being kind is a thing but Chanakya said that we should not let people take advantage of our kindness. Some people get so used to getting help that they start to see it as something they deserve not as a gift. They expect help without saying thank you. Assume you will always be there for them no matter how they treat you.
 
When kindness is taken for granted the relationship becomes unfair. Chanakya said that self-worth requires recognizing when people are abusing our generosity. Keeping chasing people who do not appreciate our efforts only makes us feel less valuable. Sometimes the best decision is to walk and invest our energy in something else.
 
5. They Do Not Care About Your Growth or Success
 
friends and supportive partners celebrate our achievements and encourage us to grow. Chanakya said that people who feel threatened by our success or do not care about our progress may not have our interests at heart.
 
A good relationship is about encouragement and shared happiness. If someone always ignores our accomplishments discourages our ambitions or gets jealous when we succeed they may not be genuinely invested in our well-being. Chasing people often limits our personal growth. Chanakya advised surrounding ourselves with people who inspire, motivate and support our journey.

How to Make Anyone Respect You ( Your Haters) – Chanakya Niti

Develop Strong Self-Respect
 
Chanakya said that respect from others starts with respect for ourselves. People who always seek validation often appear insecure. Can be easily manipulated. On the hand people who value themselves naturally earn attention and admiration.
 
Self-respect means setting boundaries refusing to tolerate bad treatment and staying true to our principles. When people see that we respect ourselves they are more likely to treat us with the level of respect.
 
Master Self-Discipline
 
Discipline is one of the respected qualities a person can have. Whether in our career, education, fitness or personal development disciplined people show consistency and reliability.
 
Chanakya taught that self-control reflects strength. People admire those who can manage their emotions fulfill their responsibilities and stay focused on their goals despite challenges. Discipline not improves personal success but also increases credibility and respect.
 
Keep Learning and Expanding Your Knowledge
 
Knowledge is powerful. Chanakya said that wisdom and competence earn lasting respect. People naturally value individuals who possess expertise, insight and the ability to solve problems effectively.
 
Continuous learning helps build confidence and authority. Whether through education, experience or self-improvement expanding our knowledge increases both growth and social standing. Respect often follows people who dedicate themselves to becoming better each day.
 
Let Actions Speak Louder Than Words
 
Many people talk about their goals, values and abilities. Few consistently show them through their actions. Chanakya said that actions are more powerful than promises.
 
Reliability, honesty and consistency create trust. When people know they can depend on us their respect grows naturally. Even critics and opponents are often forced to acknowledge individuals whose actions consistently reflect integrity and competence.
 
Remain Calm Under Pressure
 
One of the impressive qualities a person can have is the ability to remain calm during difficult situations. Chanakya viewed control as a sign of true strength.
 
People who panic, overreact or lose control during challenges often lose credibility. In contrast those who stay calm and focused inspire confidence in others. Remaining calm under pressure demonstrates maturity, leadership and resilience—qualities that earn respect from people who may not personally like us.
 
Chanakyas teachings remind us that self-respect should never be sacrificed to get approval or acceptance, from others. Chasing people who do not value us often leads to disappointment while investing in relationships brings growth and happiness.
At the time earning respect requires discipline, integrity, knowledge and emotional strength. By recognizing relationships and cultivating qualities that earn admiration individuals can build a life filled with confidence, meaningful connections and lasting success. As Chanakya wisely taught respect is not demanded—it is earned through character and actions.
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Chanakya Niti: Never Chase These 5 Types of People and Learn How to Earn Respect From Everyone
Tags: ancient indian wisdomChanakya NitiChanakya wisdomemotional intelligenceinspirational articleleadership skillslife lessonsmotivationpersonal growthpositive thinkingrelationship advicerespect tipsself-improvementself-respectsuccess tips

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