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Home > Regionals News > Haryana Crime Caught On CCTV: 25-Year-Old Gym Owner Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants During Morning Workout Session in Hansi

Haryana Crime Caught On CCTV: 25-Year-Old Gym Owner Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants During Morning Workout Session in Hansi

A 25-year-old gym owner, Kapil, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants while training students outside his fitness centre in Haryana's Hansi. The chilling attack, captured on CCTV, has sparked outrage as police launch an investigation to identify the attackers and establish the motive.

Gym owner shot dead outside gym in Haryana (IMAGE:X)
Gym owner shot dead outside gym in Haryana (IMAGE:X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 14:43 IST

HARYANA CRIME: A 25-year-old gym owner was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants while he was training students today early morning in Haryana’s Hansi. The crime happened around 5:30 am while Deepak was training his students outside the gym. The horrifying scene was recorded by a CCTV camera. Deepak can be seen leading five to six people, including a woman, outside the gym. They were doing the ‘step-up’ exercise on a stairs; two men came on bikes. One of them with a white cap started firing at Deepak, and others started screaming in panic. 

Gym Owner Kapil Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants

The gunmen shot at him at least 10 times, and they ran away. Deepak was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The authorities are working to identify the attackers.

The bike-borne attackers opened fire on the victim, identified as Kapil, who was outside his gym doing some exercises with a group of people.

Haryana Crime Caught On CCTV: 25-Year-Old Gym Owner Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants During Morning Workout Session in Hansi

Newly Married Gym Owner Killed in Broad Daylight

In addition, Kapil was shot in several places and succumbed to his injuries before aid could reach him. The man, Kapil, a native of Jind and who had recently moved his fitness centre to Hansi to grow his business after three years of operation, had just tied the knot in Hansi as a love marriage.

Kapil’s family went through a lot of grief in the aftermath of the incident. The killings have caused residents to grieve and anger, and they have called for speedy action from the perpetrators. Local police quickly responded to the scene after hearing details of the incident and set up a cordon. The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and forensic experts also arrived at the scene to gather evidence. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained at the time of writing this report.

ALSO READ: Who Was Tarun Bali? Indian-Origin Canadian Officer Killed In Ontario Duty Operation    

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Haryana Crime Caught On CCTV: 25-Year-Old Gym Owner Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants During Morning Workout Session in Hansi
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Haryana Crime Caught On CCTV: 25-Year-Old Gym Owner Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants During Morning Workout Session in Hansi

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Haryana Crime Caught On CCTV: 25-Year-Old Gym Owner Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants During Morning Workout Session in Hansi
Haryana Crime Caught On CCTV: 25-Year-Old Gym Owner Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants During Morning Workout Session in Hansi
Haryana Crime Caught On CCTV: 25-Year-Old Gym Owner Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants During Morning Workout Session in Hansi
Haryana Crime Caught On CCTV: 25-Year-Old Gym Owner Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants During Morning Workout Session in Hansi

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