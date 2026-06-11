OpenDoor Lays Off 250 Employees, Shuts India Operations: What Led To The Move?

US-based real estate technology firm OpenDoor is closing its India operations and laying off nearly 250 employees in the country as part of a broader restructuring effort to streamline operations and move key customer-support functions to the United States. OpenDoor CEO Kaz Nejatian said in a note to employees that the company is finalising its transformation strategy, internally dubbed “OpenDoor 2.0.”

Nejatian said the company has been slowly moving some roles from India to the US over the last few months. With the latest move, OpenDoor will begin the formal process of winding down its India operations. “When we launched OpenDoor 2.0 a few months ago, OpenDoor had nearly 250 employees in India. Over the last few months, some of these jobs have been relocated back to the United States,” Nejatian said in the memo shared on his social media platform X. “Today, we are finalising bringing these roles closer to our customers in America and beginning the process of winding down our India-based operations.”

Why is OpenDoor leaving India?

The company said the decision is linked to changes in its operational structure and not the performance of its India workforce.

Historically, OpenDoor has had a large team in India manually performing operational processes across many systems. But the company said advances in automation, improved internal systems and increased use of artificial intelligence have reduced the need for those functions to stay overseas.

According to Nejatian, customer-facing and operational work can now be done more efficiently by smaller teams, based closer to the company’s core market in the U.S.

Decision based on ‘operational need’ and not ’employee performance’

The company stressed that the layoffs are not performance-related. In his message, Nejatian congratulated the India team on its contribution to the company’s growth and called its employees highly capable professionals.

Affected workers will get severance pay, outplacement assistance and other transition help, the company said. A small number of employees will stay on temporarily to help complete the migration of critical workstreams before the company fully closes its India operations.

Focus on AI and operational efficiency

The change is happening as OpenDoor refines its business model and boosts productivity. The company plans to reduce the number of tools and workflows used internally, eliminate manual processes wherever possible and create a more unified platform for home-buying and selling transactions.

Founded in 2014, OpenDoor was a pioneer of the “iBuying” model that uses technology and data analytics to make instant offers to homeowners, buy homes directly and resell them. The company also provides mortgage and home-selling services through its digital platform in select US housing markets.

OpenDoor says that the company will continue with its same long-term strategy and that the business will be positioned in a way to be more tech-focused and effective in the future following the layoffs.

Sam Altman, Khosla Ventures, General Atlantic, Andreessen Horowitz and the SoftBank Vision Fund are among OpenDoor’s investors. It went public in 2020 via a SPAC merger.

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