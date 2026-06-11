CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Steps to Download Marksheet and Important Details

Lakhs of students across the country are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2024. The result of the examination is yet to be announced. However, CBSE has not confirmed the exact date and time for the result. Candidates appearing for the Phase 2 exam are anticipating the news of their scorecard release on the official CBSE website and app. Phase 2 exams were held from 15 May 2026 to 21 May 2026 as per the new two-board-exam policy introduced by the board. These examinations gave those students a chance to improve their marks or secure qualifications in compartment subjects in the same academic year.

When Will CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Be Announced

CBSE has not issued the official announcement of the result date. Nevertheless, we expect the result of Class 10 Second Board 2026 to be declared soon. There were more than 6.7 lakh registrations for the Phase 2 exams. Including more than 5.25 lakh improvements and more than 85,000 compartment candidates. The result is a must-read for those wishing to apply for Class 11 admissions.

Where Can I See CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result

Students should access their scorecards from official CBSE websites once the result is published:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

Candidates should have their roll number and school number handy and have the admit card ID ready in order to prevent any inconvenience while checking the result.

How to Download CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Scorecard

Students need to do the following things once the result link is on the button:

Open any of the official CBSE result websites.

Click on Class 10 Second Board Result 2026.

Fill in required details.

Send details.

Check the scorecard on the screen.

Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

Students should keep a hard copy as well as a soft copy of the provisional marksheet.

Can Students Access Result by DigiLocker And UMANG

Not only official websites but also CBSE will make digital marksheets available through DigiLocker and the UMANG APP. Students can keep checking, apart from the official certificate and marksheet that will be sent later through schools, to connect these digitally verified documents for admissions and verification. CBSE has also made the rest of the digital candidates check results through the SMS and IVRS facilities, considering the possible overcrowding on the result websites.

What Information Is Written On The CBSE Marksheet

The provisional marksheet shall have the following details:

Name of the student

Name of parents

Name of school

Roll number

Date of birth

Subject Codes

Subject-wise marks

Grades

Total marks scored

Qualifying status

After printing the marksheet, students must ensure that all the information is correct in their marksheet.

What Are The CBSE Marking And Grading System

A minimum of 33 per cent marks is a must for any student to pass an exam. CBSE follows a nine-point grading system from A1 to D2, and grade E denotes that a student has to reappear for exams. In addition to the above, students may also see COMP (Compartment), R.W. (Result Withheld), N.E. (Not Eligible), UFM (Unfair Means) and ABST (Absent) on their mark sheets as per their scoring status. With the results on the horizon, students must keep a tab on the official CBSE websites and be ready with their login credentials to view their mark sheets.

Also Read: TS Intermediate Supplementary Result 2026 Expected Shortly at tgbie.cgg.gov.in: Direct Link, Time and Steps to Check