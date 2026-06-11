Wipro’s Rs 15,000 Crore Buyback Opens Today: Check Eligibility, Tender Process, Key Dates And Potential Gains

Wipro’s Rs 15,000 crore buyback opens for shareholders: Wipro’s much-hyped buyback of Rs 15,000 crore was formally thrown open to eligible shareholders, and they are given an opportunity to sell shares at Rs 250 per piece – a big premium over the prevailing market price. The window for the offer will close on June 17, and only those who held Wipro shares on the record date, June 5, were allowed to tender shares. The buyback is for up to 60 crore equity shares, which is nearly 5.7 per cent of Wipro’s total paid-up equity capital. The record date has already passed, and investors who buy Wipro shares now will not be eligible for the offer.

Wipro Shares Down On Buyback Day

Wipro shares remained under pressure on Thursday despite the company offering a buyback price well above market price. The stock declined nearly 1 per cent during intraday trade on the BSE and touched around Rs 177, its lowest level since April 2020.

Investors, especially retail shareholders hoping to make money on the tender offer, have noticed the difference between the buyback price and the market price.

Understanding the Entitlement Ratio

Wipro has declared separate entitlement ratios for small shareholders and general category investors.

For small shareholders

Tenders are eligible from small shareholders, i.e., investors whose holding value was below Rs 2 lakh on the record date are entitled to tender:

11 equity shares for every 56 equity shares held as on the record date

For Shareholders of General Category

Other eligible shareholders may tender 10 equity shares for every 197 equity shares held on the record date

The entitlement ratio indicates the minimum number of shares that can be taken up in the buyback. However, final acceptance is subject to overall participation and oversubscription.

What Is Share Buyback?

A buyback or a share repurchase is when a company buys back its shares from its shareholders. Most often companies offer the buyback at a premium price to the market price so that shareholders are encouraged to tender.

The other two advantages, besides returning excess cash to shareholders, are enhancing major metrics such as earnings per share (EPS) and return on equity (ROE) by shrinking the total equity of the company.

Wipro also stated that promoters and the promoter group entities are expected to participate in the offer and tender a large part of their holdings.

How Can Shareholders Participate?

Eligible shareholders can tender their shares through a registered stockbroker at NSE or BSE during the buyback period.

The process will be undertaken through a particular buyback window on stock exchange platforms.

Key Dates For Wipro Buyback Share

Event Date Buyback Opens June 10, 2026 Buyback Closes June 17, 2026 Verification of Tendered Shares June 19, 2026 Final Acceptance/Rejection June 23, 2026 Payment to Eligible Shareholders June 24, 2026 Return of Unaccepted Shares June 24, 2026

When Can Shares Tendered Be Refused?

Shares tendered under the offer may be rejected in certain circumstances, including, according to Wipro’s buyback documents:

The shareholder was not a record holder on the record date.

Name mismatch in the demat account.

The shares are not placed in the special account of the clearing corporation.

There is no valid bid recorded for the exchange bidding system.

Hence, investors are advised to verify the accuracy of their demat and trading account details before participating.

What Are the Potential Earnings for Retail Investors?

Now let’s assume an investor who has bought 1,008 shares of Wipro at Rs 198 each before the record date. The total investment value would have been Rs 1.99 lakh, thus categorising the investor as a small shareholder.

As per the entitlement ratio of Wipro, an investor would be entitled to tender around 198 shares in the reserved category.

If the investor takes all 198 shares at the buyback price of Rs 250, he would receive Rs 49,500. Since the investor acquired the shares at Rs 198 each, the profit on the accepted shares would be around Rs 10,296 before taxes and transaction-related costs.

However, investors should be aware that actual acceptance may differ from entitlement depending on the final level of participation in the buyback.

Why The Buyback Counts

The buyback is aimed at rewarding shareholders by returning excess cash and enhancing capital efficiency. The tender offer route also reserves up to 15 per cent of the total buyback size for small shareholders, giving retail investors a better chance to participate.

The buyback offers an opportunity for shareholders who qualified on the record date to monetise a part of their holdings at a price significantly higher than the prevailing market levels, while Wipro’s stock continues to trade near multi-year lows.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: OpenDoor Lays Off 250 Employees, Shuts India Operations: What Led To The Move?