Nipah Virus First Suspected Case of 2026 Detected in Kerala: Check Symptoms, Treatment, How It Spreads in Humans

A 43 year old man was sent to an isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Wednesday night after some early tests suggested that he had caught the Nipah virus. This is the first such case in the state this year. A health Department official said the man started showing symptoms a few days earlier. While the samples tested at a research and diagnostic lab in the Government Medical College have pointed toward Nipah, since the samples must be confirmed by NIV Pune which can be the official take. The Kerala Health Department has already switched on all the protocols that are written down for dealing with a Nipah outbreak inclding setting up a containment zone and by keeping the patient’s primary contacts in isolation. People from Kozhikode’s Ramanattukara municipality have been told to practise social distancing and also wear masks when they are out in public places.

Nipah Virus First Case in Kerala

The patient, a 43 year old businessman hailing from Feroke is now being managed on a ventilator at the hospital in Kozhikode. He was shifted over there from a private hospital on Wednesday. Kerala Health Minister K. Muralidharan urged people not to panic, adding that all required precautionary steps have already been arranged.

“The final confirmation from NIV Pune is still awaited, but based on the patient’s symptoms and the initial test results, it appears to be a case of Nipah,” the minister said.

He also shared that the patient had recently rented a godown, and he cleaned it himself. Health authorities feel he might have been exposed to the virus during that cleaning time and they’re carrying out an inquiry on that premise, treating it as a possible origin of the infection.

What are the symptoms of Nipah Virus?

Symptoms of Nipah infection can vary from low to high and can even reach to severe neurological disease.

Early symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle pain

Sore throat

Vomiting

In more severe cases, the infection can lead to:

Acute respiratory distress

Encephalitis (inflammation of the brain)

Dizziness and confusion

Seizures

Coma

How Nipah Virus Spread?

Nipah virus mainly spreads from infected animals to humans. Fruit bats, which are seen as the natural hosts of the virus can spread it by contaminating fruits, meals, or surfaces with their saliva, urine, or droppings.

The virus can also spread from one person to another through close contact with someone infected, especially when bodily fluids or respiratory secretions are involved. Still, health experts are saying that it doesn’t spread as easily as certain viruses like COVID-19.

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