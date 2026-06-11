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Home > Education News > CUSAT CAT 2026 Rank List Released: Download Course-wise PDF, Check UG and PG Admission Ranks

CUSAT CAT 2026 Rank List Released: Download Course-wise PDF, Check UG and PG Admission Ranks

The CUSAT has released the CAT 2026 provisional rank list for UG and PG programmes on its admission portal.

CUSAT CAT 2026 Rank List
CUSAT CAT 2026 Rank List

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 14:40 IST

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the provisional rank lists for the CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download the course-wise PDF rank lists from the admission portal. Different rank lists have been published for different programmes. The candidates can go ahead and check the rank list to verify their position in the admission procedure. The CUSAT rank list will be crucial in ascertaining eligibility for various admission and counselling rounds.

What is the CUSAT CAT 2026 Rank List

The CUSAT CAT 2026 rank list is a provisional merit list as a result of candidates’ performance in the entrance exam. The rank list includes the candidates who appeared for various UG and PG programmes conducted by the university. Candidates will be offered admission to courses as per their ranks and other eligibility criteria set by the university. The release of the rank list is an important step to start the next step of the admission procedure.

How To Download The CUSAT CAT Rank List 2026

Candidates can download the rank lists from the official admission website by following few steps:

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  • Go to the CUSAT admission portal link.
  • Click on RANK LIST CUSAT CAT 2026
  • From the list of the programmes choose the programme that you have applied
  • Open the PDF file of provisional rank list
  • Check your rank details and download paper
  • Save the copies for your future references

Candidates are advised to check all the details carefully from the published list

What Details are mentioned in CUSAT Rank list

Course-wise Rank list contains all the details about the candidates including their performance in entrance degeneration.

Details typically include:

  • Name of Subject/Programme
  • Reg.No
  • Name of candidate
  • Category
  • Rank secured

Candidates are advised to cross check all details and immediately contact the university officials in case of any discrepancies

Why is CUSAT CAT rank important

The rank secured in CUSAT CAT 2026 defines your position in the admissions. Candidates with higher ranks usually get preferences during seat allotment and counselling. Rank list is the cornerstone for drawing up admission schedules and allotting seats among programmes taking part in the entrance test. Candidates must keep a tab on the official admission portal for counselling schedules and seat allotment procedures.

What follows after CUSAT Rank list is announced

After the announcement of the provisional rank list, the university will begin the admission and counselling exercise for successful candidates. The candidates will be called for next steps as per their rank and category. Other steps are document verification, option filling, seat allotment and fee payment. Candidates are advised to have all the necessary documents ready well before the commencement of the admission procedure to prevent any unnecessary delay.

Where can the applicants check the admission updates

All notifications for counselling, seat allotment and admission will be posted on the CUSAT admission portal. The candidates should only depend on official information and not on unofficial updates that are floating around on social media. The admissions process for CUSAT CAT 2026 has now started, as the provisional rank list is out and the candidates can access their admission chances.

Also Read: JEECUP 2026 Answer Key Released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Response Sheet and How to Raise Objections

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CUSAT CAT 2026 Rank List Released: Download Course-wise PDF, Check UG and PG Admission Ranks
Tags: CUSAT Admission 2026CUSAT CAT 2026 Rank ListCUSAT CAT Merit List 2026CUSAT CAT PG Rank ListCUSAT CAT Result 2026CUSAT CAT UG Rank ListCUSAT Rank List PDF

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CUSAT CAT 2026 Rank List Released: Download Course-wise PDF, Check UG and PG Admission Ranks
CUSAT CAT 2026 Rank List Released: Download Course-wise PDF, Check UG and PG Admission Ranks
CUSAT CAT 2026 Rank List Released: Download Course-wise PDF, Check UG and PG Admission Ranks
CUSAT CAT 2026 Rank List Released: Download Course-wise PDF, Check UG and PG Admission Ranks

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