NABARD Internship 2026 Applications Open: Get Rs 20,000 Monthly Stipend, Check Eligibility and Apply

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications for the Student Internship Scheme (SIS) 2026-27. Postgraduate students can follow their chosen field of interest in agriculture, rural development and allied sectors by learning in real-life situations and unleashing their potential. The successful candidate shall receive a stipend amounting to Rs 20,000 per month during the internship period. Under the programme, students could work on short-term research projects, studies and assignments which will help NABARD in dealing with agricultural and rural development and policy on the ground. Applications may be received online till the closing date to be announced soon.

What Is NABARD Student Internship Scheme 2026

The NABARD Student Internship Scheme is an academic internship scheme. It offers students an opportunity to practise the content of their academic courses on agriculture, rural economy, financial inclusion, agribusiness and social development by working on research-based assignments. The programme seeks to give students an opportunity to learn about practical issues of development whilst also benefitting NABARD by nurturing fresh academics at the field level. The institute will undertake internship programmes at NABARD’s regional offices in states and at its head office, Mumbai.

Who Can Apply For NABARD Internship 2026

This internship scheme is open to students who are pursuing postgraduate courses, PGDM programmes and integrated programmes from several recognised institutions either in India or abroad.

Fields of Training:

Agricultural Science and Technology

Veterinary Sciences

Fisheries

Agribusiness

Economics

Agri-Economics

Social Sciences

Management

Students who are currently pursuing a postgraduate course must have completed the first year of their course. Five-year integrated programme candidates must have completed the fourth year or be in the process of completing it.

Indian students studying abroad are also eligible for the NABARD Internship Programme.

What is the stipend for NABARD Internship Programme

The selected interns will be paid a stipend of Rs 20,000/month for the duration of the internship. The internship will be for at least 8 weeks and at most 12 weeks based on the project and area of training required. In addition to the stipend, they will also get exposure to India’s policy research, rural development programmes and on-field implementation of government programmes.

How are selected for NABARD SIS 2026

Two rounds of selection.

Round 1: Candidates are shortlisted according to a weighted scoring system based on their academic performance in Class 10, Class 12 and graduation.

Round 2: Shortlisted candidates are shortlisted for interviews. Selection is based entirely on interview performance.

Applicants wishing to intern in a specific state should be either a resident of that state or should be studying there. Five internship positions, however, have been opened by NABARD’s Mumbai head office for candidates from all over India.

What Are The Important Dates For NABARD Internship Placement

Candidates need to note the following dates:

Application registration starts from 10th June 2026

Last date for application until 16th June 2026

Shortlisting of candidates from: 17th June 2026

The result will be announced tentatively with the interviews conducted on: 22nd June 2026 Students should apply as early as possible to avoid technical thing at the last minute.

How To Apply For NABARD Internship

Interested candidates may apply through the online Google Form of NABARD. Applicants need to upload the bona fide certificate issued by their respective institutions confirming their enrolment in the programme. A prerequisite of the application is that the academic and personal details should be correct. A discrepancy in details could be penalised during the verification process.

Applications are now open for the NABARD Student Internship Scheme. The programme offers students an opportunity to explore the research aspects while working on issues pertaining to Indian agriculture and rural development.

NABARD has opened applications for its Student Internship Scheme 2026-27. Qualified postgraduate students shall be awarded Rs 20,000/- per month till June 16 for eligible students.

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