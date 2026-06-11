Bloodshed In PoK: Pakistani Forces Open Fire On Unarmed Protesters In Rawalakot, 16 Killed | Watch

Deadly clashes between protesters and authorities in PoK have erupted in the town of Rawalakot after Army forces and Rangers reportedly fired upon an unarmed crowd of protesters gathered at the Eidgah ground. What had begun as a peaceful show of public anger over rising living costs and demands for affordable flour, rice, electricity and basic rights quickly descended into chaos. According to reports from the ground, between 60,000 and 70,000 people had gathered at the venue to voice their concerns when gunfire suddenly erupted. Men, women and young people who had assembled to participate in the PoK protests were forced to flee as panic spread through the crowd.

The violence left behind scenes of devastation across Rawalakot. Roads reportedly stained with blood, open fields marked by the aftermath of the firing and families desperately searching for missing loved ones reflected the scale of the tragedy. At least 16 civilians were killed and more than 37 others suffered injuries after security personnel allegedly fired AK-47 rifles at the unarmed crowd. The latest bloodshed has added to the growing toll linked to the PoK protests, which have intensified in recent days.

Anger grows as civilian death toll rises in PoK and grieving families search for answers

For residents, the tragedy stretches beyond a single day. Reports indicate that since Friday, a total of 53 civilians have lost their lives during the crackdown linked to the PoK protests across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Behind each casualty figure is a family mourning the loss of a father, son, daughter, brother, friend or relative.

With the information about the killings becoming more widespread, there was a rise in anger amongst the population of the area. In the Khai Gala village, villagers decided to close down their markets and march against the killings. These protests saw involvement of women, children and even old people. The PoK protests also saw people raising slogans against the alleged use of force. One slogan echoed repeatedly through the crowds: “Ye jo dehshatgardi hai, iske peeche wardi hai” (This terrorism is being carried out by those in uniform).

🚨 MASSACRE in Rawalkot, PoK: Protests by JAAC over economic woes, rights & refugee policies turned deadly on June 7-8. Pakistan army has killed 200+ people last night in Rawalakot. — SHAMEFUL ACT by Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/5jtg1IbLJZ — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 9, 2026

Despite bloodshed, protesters vow to continue their movement for basic rights in PoK

Even after the deadly firing, thousands remained gathered in Rawalakot, refusing to abandon the movement. Participants in the PoK protests said they would continue pressing for economic relief and political rights despite the violence. The mood in the city was marked by grief over the deaths, anger at the crackdown and determination to continue the campaign.

Addressing supporters after the shootings, movement leader Sardar Aman Khan declared that the struggle had entered a decisive phase. He vowed that the movement would continue despite the loss of lives. Protesters insist they are not carrying weapons but demands for affordable food, cheaper electricity and a dignified life. Yet, they say, the response to the PoK protests has been bullets. As funerals are held and hospitals continue treating the wounded, Rawalakot has become a powerful symbol of the human cost of using force against unarmed civilians seeking to make their voices heard.

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