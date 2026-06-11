IND vs AFG: Who Will Replace Virat Kohli at No. 3 in ODIs? Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal Lead India’s Top-Order Race | Check India’s Predicted Playing XI

IND vs AFG: After the India vs Afghanistan one-off test in Mullanpur, the focus now shifts to the ODI series. With the ODI World Cup 2027 scheduled to take place next year in South Africa, each game holds huge importance. India’s arguably the most important batter, Virat Kohli, has been ruled out of the three-match series. The big question now remains who will replace Kohli at number three. Captain, Shubman Gill could be expected to move a spot down the order with Yashasvi Jaiswal coming in to the playing XI to open the innings.

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli ruled out of India vs Afghanistan ODI series

Due to his hamstring injury, Virat Kohli has been formally ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against Afghanistan later this week. The star batter picked up the injury during the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final. At Narendra Modi Stadium, Kohli played a match-winning knock as Royal Challengers Bengaluru won a second title in a row. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar told the media at a news conference at the BCCI headquarters that Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken Kohli’s position in the squad after his injury.

IND vs AFG ODIs: Who will replace Virat Kohli at number three?

Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill will have a huge decision to make as they aim to replace Virat Kohli at number three. There is no doubt over the fact that Kohli has been the greatest batter to bat at number three in the format’s history. So it will not be an easy task for the team management to decide who will fill in his shoes.

IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal to shake up the top order

While Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to make it back to the playing XI, it could result in the Indian captain moving down to number three. Since arriving on the international scene, Gill has been touted as the next Virat Kohli. While he has not been able to match the incredible success of Kohli, he has shown great maturity while batting at number four in test cricket. If those results are to go by, then one could expect the Indian skipper to have success at number three.

IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya ruled out, Nitish Kumar Reddy in focus

Nitish Kumar Reddy is currently one of the rarest Indian cricketers to be part of the squad in all three formats. The young all-rounder will be expected to play a huge role in the upcoming series. Not only will he provide the balance to the team, but he will also be auditioning for the role of the second all-rounder for the ODI World Cup next year.

IND vs AFG: India Playing XI

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Also Read: Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play ODI Cricket World Cup 2027? Ravichandran Ashwin Gives a Clear Verdict