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Home > Sports News > ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: Joe Root Named Interim England Captain as Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Axed Amid Investigation After Nightclub Incident

ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: Joe Root Named Interim England Captain as Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Axed Amid Investigation After Nightclub Incident

England have named Joe Root as interim captain for the second Test against New Zealand after Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were omitted from the squad amid an ongoing disciplinary investigation. Check the full squad and latest updates.

Why Is Joe Root Captaining England? Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Dropped Amid Investigation Ahead of New Zealand Test | AFP
Why Is Joe Root Captaining England? Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Dropped Amid Investigation Ahead of New Zealand Test | AFP

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 22:14 IST

England national cricket team has been forced into a surprise captaincy change ahead of the second Test against New Zealand at The Kia Oval, with Joe Root set to lead the side after regular skipper Ben Stokes was ruled out amid an ongoing disciplinary investigation.

Why are Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson out of England Squad?

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that regular Test captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson have both been left out of the 15-man squad while an investigation into an alleged breach of team protocols remains ongoing.

The inquiry comes after an incident at a nightclub in Chelsea, London, during the early hours of Monday morning, just hours after England celebrated their victory over New Zealand in the opening Test at Lord’s. While the ECB has not disclosed the full details of the matter, it confirmed that both Stokes and Atkinson will be unavailable for selection for the second Test as the investigation continues.

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Joe Root Captaining Instead of Vice-Captain Harry Brook

With Stokes sidelined, England faced a decision over who would lead the side at The Oval. Although Harry Brook is the team’s designated vice-captain, selectors have instead turned to the experienced Joe Root to take charge on an interim basis. 

Root is no stranger to the role, having captained England in a record 64 Test matches between 2017 and 2022 before handing over the reins to Stokes. 

The absences of Stokes and Atkinson have also opened the door for changes to the playing group. Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been recalled to the squad, while batter Jordan Cox has also earned a place in the 15-man roster as England look to maintain their momentum in the series.

Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell Controversy:

The latest developments mark another unwanted off-field controversy for the national side. Earlier this year, England players Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell were also subject to scrutiny following a curfew-related incident during the team’s tour of Australia. 

The two players were investigated for partying and allegedly being drunk during the team’s official trip to Noosa. That particular incident occurred immediately following two heavy, consecutive defeats against Australia away from home during the Ashes series last year. 

England Test squad:

Joe Root (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue. 

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ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: Joe Root Named Interim England Captain as Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Axed Amid Investigation After Nightclub Incident
Tags: ben stokesEngland National Cricket Team

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ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: Joe Root Named Interim England Captain as Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Axed Amid Investigation After Nightclub Incident
ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: Joe Root Named Interim England Captain as Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Axed Amid Investigation After Nightclub Incident
ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: Joe Root Named Interim England Captain as Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Axed Amid Investigation After Nightclub Incident
ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: Joe Root Named Interim England Captain as Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Axed Amid Investigation After Nightclub Incident

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