Trump On Iran: ‘We’re Going To Hit Them Very Hard’ As US Threatens Attack If No Deal Is Reached

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that the United States is prepared to launch a ‘very hard’ attack on Iran if a peace deal is not finalised. He linked the threat to Iran’s alleged downing of an Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating already tense rhetoric between Washington and Tehran. Trump also said the action could come as early as Wednesday, reinforcing that the situation is moving quickly. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the White House.

Escalating Tensions After Strait Of Hormuz Incident

Trump cited the Strait of Hormuz incident as a key trigger for the escalation, claiming Iran shot down a US Apache helicopter. He said the incident would be met with a strong military response if diplomatic efforts fail. The president also reiterated the timing of potential action, saying Iran ‘will be hit on Wednesday’, which further intensified concerns about a possible immediate conflict.

He also added, ‘We’re going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard,’ while referring to the ongoing situation.

Claims on Oil Exports And Market Impact

Trump also made a separate claim about US operations involving Iranian oil. He said Washington has been quietly extracting large volumes of crude from Iran over an extended period. ‘I’m just announcing today for the first time, but we’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil, millions of barrels every night,’ Trump said, adding that Iran had only recently become aware of this activity. He further noted, ‘Millions of barrels of oil have come out, and that’s why it’s at $85-90 a barrel instead of $250,’ without providing additional details on how the operation is being carried out.

Diplomatic Push Continues Amid Threats

Despite the strong warnings from Iran, Trump said the United States still wants a diplomatic resolution. He stressed that negotiations are still possible even as tensions rise. He stated, ‘We want a deal that is meaningful, we want a deal that works,’ emphasising that discussions are ongoing.

Trump also said Iran has already agreed in principle not to pursue a nuclear weapon, though he added that a formal agreement still needs to be signed.

(Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Warns Iran Will ‘Pay the Price’. POTUS Slams Over Delay In Negotiations