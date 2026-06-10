LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jhalmuri gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news jhalmuri gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news jhalmuri gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news jhalmuri gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jhalmuri gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news jhalmuri gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news jhalmuri gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news jhalmuri gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > 3 Indian Crew Members Missing After Oman Tanker Strike, India Summons US Diplomat

3 Indian Crew Members Missing After Oman Tanker Strike, India Summons US Diplomat

India has summoned a senior US diplomat after three Indian crew members went missing following a missile strike on the oil tanker Settebello off the coast of Oman. Here's what happened and what New Delhi is demanding.

3 Indian Crew Members Missing After Oman Tanker Strike, India Summons US Diplomat

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 23:36 IST

India has formally summoned a senior US diplomat after three Indian nationals went missing following a missile strike on the commercial oil products tanker Settebello off the coast of Oman. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the vessel was attacked earlier on Wednesday, prompting an emergency rescue operation. While rescuers saved 21 Indian crew members, three remain unaccounted for. India has condemned the attack and launched diplomatic efforts to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Indian government summoned US Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks in New Delhi to register its protest and seek clarification regarding the strike. Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu reportedly conveyed India’s concerns over the safety of Indian citizens working aboard commercial vessels in conflict-prone waters.

What Happened To The Tanker Settebello?

The tanker Settebello was operating off the Omani coast when it was struck during a period of heightened tensions in the Gulf region. Maritime officials cited by multiple reports said the vessel may have been hit by a suspected US missile strike. The attack left part of the ship damaged and triggered a large-scale rescue operation.

You Might Be Interested In

Indian authorities confirmed that all crew members aboard the vessel were Indian nationals. Search and rescue teams, supported by Omani authorities, continue efforts to locate the three missing seafarers. India’s embassy in Oman is closely coordinating with local agencies and monitoring developments on the ground. 

India Seeks Answers From Washington

The diplomatic summons reflects New Delhi’s growing concern over the safety of Indian sailors amid escalating military activity near key shipping routes in the Gulf. India has not publicly accused the United States of intentionally targeting Indian nationals. However, officials are seeking a detailed explanation regarding the strike and the circumstances that led to the disappearance of the three crew members.

According to reports, the United States has acknowledged military operations involving the vessel, but it has not yet publicly disclosed detailed operational information.

Strategic Concerns For India

The incident comes at a sensitive time for global shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supplies passes. Thousands of Indian seafarers work aboard merchant ships operating in the region, making maritime security a major concern for New Delhi.

India has repeatedly emphasised the need for safe navigation and the protection of civilian commercial vessels in the midst of regional conflicts. The disappearance of the three sailors is likely to intensify calls for greater safeguards for merchant shipping in one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.

As of Wednesday evening, the search for the three missing Indian crew members remained ongoing. The MEA said India would continue working with Omani authorities and other relevant stakeholders until all crew members are accounted for. The outcome of the search effort and any explanation provided by Washington are expected to shape the next phase of India’s diplomatic response to the incident.

ALSO READ: Trump On Iran: ‘We’re Going To Hit Them Very Hard’ As US Threatens Attack If No Deal Is Reached

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

3 Indian Crew Members Missing After Oman Tanker Strike, India Summons US Diplomat
Tags: Gulf maritime securityindia-us-relationsIndian seafarers missingJason Meeksministry-of-external-affairsOman tanker attackSettebello tankerstrait of hormuzUS missile strike

RELATED News

IAEA Backs US-Led Resolution On Iran's Uranium

US Man Fleeing Police Caught By Alligator

Afghanistan: Taliban Opens Fire On Protestors Opposing Women's Dress Code Crackdown

Who Is Vibhav Altekar?

'Iran Will Pay The Price': Why Did Trump Warn Tehran?

LATEST NEWS

Joe Root to Lead England vs New Zealand in 2nd Test

Three Indians Missing, MEA Condemns Attack Near Oman Coast

Temples Where Lord Shiva Is Believed To Still Appear At Night

PM Modi Attacks Congress

Crude Oil Prices Rise Again: Impact On India's Economy And Stock Market

Watch: PM Modi Relishes Jhalmuri At NDA Meeting, Breaks The Internet

Delivery Worker Dies After Jumping From Valsad Tower | WATCH

Why Can't You Remember Being A Baby? Science May Have The Answer

UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip OUT

UP Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Outside Saharanpur Police Exam Centre

3 Indian Crew Members Missing After Oman Tanker Strike, India Summons US Diplomat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

3 Indian Crew Members Missing After Oman Tanker Strike, India Summons US Diplomat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

3 Indian Crew Members Missing After Oman Tanker Strike, India Summons US Diplomat
3 Indian Crew Members Missing After Oman Tanker Strike, India Summons US Diplomat
3 Indian Crew Members Missing After Oman Tanker Strike, India Summons US Diplomat
3 Indian Crew Members Missing After Oman Tanker Strike, India Summons US Diplomat

QUICK LINKS