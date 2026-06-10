3 Indian Crew Members Missing After Oman Tanker Strike, India Summons US Diplomat

India has formally summoned a senior US diplomat after three Indian nationals went missing following a missile strike on the commercial oil products tanker Settebello off the coast of Oman. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the vessel was attacked earlier on Wednesday, prompting an emergency rescue operation. While rescuers saved 21 Indian crew members, three remain unaccounted for. India has condemned the attack and launched diplomatic efforts to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Indian government summoned US Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks in New Delhi to register its protest and seek clarification regarding the strike. Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu reportedly conveyed India’s concerns over the safety of Indian citizens working aboard commercial vessels in conflict-prone waters.

What Happened To The Tanker Settebello?

The tanker Settebello was operating off the Omani coast when it was struck during a period of heightened tensions in the Gulf region. Maritime officials cited by multiple reports said the vessel may have been hit by a suspected US missile strike. The attack left part of the ship damaged and triggered a large-scale rescue operation.

Two U.S. attacks in two days on vessels with Indians on board June 8: MT Marivex, 24 Indians rescued by Oman

June 9: Settebello, 21 rescued and 3 missing India has strongly condemned a US strike on a commercial tanker off the coast of Oman and summoned the US Chargé… pic.twitter.com/V0RHEOC4LK — Major Sammer Pal Toorr (Infantry Combat Veteran) (@samartoor3086) June 10, 2026

Indian authorities confirmed that all crew members aboard the vessel were Indian nationals. Search and rescue teams, supported by Omani authorities, continue efforts to locate the three missing seafarers. India’s embassy in Oman is closely coordinating with local agencies and monitoring developments on the ground.

India Seeks Answers From Washington

The diplomatic summons reflects New Delhi’s growing concern over the safety of Indian sailors amid escalating military activity near key shipping routes in the Gulf. India has not publicly accused the United States of intentionally targeting Indian nationals. However, officials are seeking a detailed explanation regarding the strike and the circumstances that led to the disappearance of the three crew members.

New Delhi Summons US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks After Missile Strike Leaves 3 Indians Missing. 21 Indians have been rescued Exclusive Visuals: Damaged Settebello Tanker Off Oman Coast After US Missile Strike pic.twitter.com/Ds6qBlSz6F — Kapadia CP (@Ckant72) June 10, 2026

According to reports, the United States has acknowledged military operations involving the vessel, but it has not yet publicly disclosed detailed operational information.

Strategic Concerns For India

The incident comes at a sensitive time for global shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supplies passes. Thousands of Indian seafarers work aboard merchant ships operating in the region, making maritime security a major concern for New Delhi.

India has repeatedly emphasised the need for safe navigation and the protection of civilian commercial vessels in the midst of regional conflicts. The disappearance of the three sailors is likely to intensify calls for greater safeguards for merchant shipping in one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.

As of Wednesday evening, the search for the three missing Indian crew members remained ongoing. The MEA said India would continue working with Omani authorities and other relevant stakeholders until all crew members are accounted for. The outcome of the search effort and any explanation provided by Washington are expected to shape the next phase of India’s diplomatic response to the incident.

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