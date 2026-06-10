LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Afghanistan Protests: Taliban Opens Fire On Demonstrators Opposing Women’s Dress Code Crackdown, Shoots Them Point-Blank

Afghanistan Protests: Taliban Opens Fire On Demonstrators Opposing Women’s Dress Code Crackdown, Shoots Them Point-Blank

Rare protests erupted in Herat after the Taliban intensified its crackdown on women's dress codes, with reports claiming security forces opened fire on demonstrators.

During the protests, Taliban militants killed women by direct firing (IMAGE: X)
During the protests, Taliban militants killed women by direct firing (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 18:56 IST

AFGHANISTAN PROTESTS: The Taliban’s strict new rules on women’s dress have sparked a rare and powerful protest in Herat, western Afghanistan. Security forces killed at least two people trying to stand up to the crackdown. Over the past few days, officials have been arresting women and girls, accusing them of wearing the “wrong” kind of hijab. Families say they don’t even know where their loved ones are or how they’re doing. Videos online show Taliban fighters shooting straight at protesters. That footage has set off outrage across human rights groups and from political figures who oppose the Taliban. Meanwhile, Herat’s streets are still tense, security everywhere, women not allowed to move freely, and detentions still ramping up. 

Taliban’s Hijab Enforcement Triggers Deadly Protests

Afghanistan Women’s Rights Crisis Deepens

Mosque leaders have reportedly told people not to let their wives or daughters leave home, admitting they can’t do anything about the arrests.

Despite everything, about 70 people gathered on Tuesday, witnesses told Rukshana Media. Taliban forces lined the streets, but the protesters shouted for “Education, work and freedom,” demanding an end to women being taken away with no real reason. One resident said, “People were afraid, but they still came out.”

The Taliban answered with gunfire and brought in special units to break up the crowd. Sources say two died, three were wounded, and at least 13 people were taken away after being beaten by officials.

In one of the videos made public by the Guardian from a Jibrail district in Herat, gunmen in the Taliban outfit can be seen firing shots at dozens of protesters. A woman’s voice can be heard screaming over the sound of gunfire, chanting: “Azadi”(freedom in Dari). Women are heard saying in a 2nd video: “They are shooting.”

“People are angry,” said Fereshta Abassi, of Human Rights Watch. “As far as we know, the Taliban have arrested some women in the past few days, and that’s apparently why their family members and others have been protesting [against] these rules. They see the Taliban as interfering in people’s privacy, which is unacceptable.”

Women and girls are prohibited from attending schools, universities, most workplaces, even parks, since the Taliban’s return to power. Protests are uncommon in Afghanistan, and demonstrations are prohibited by the Taliban, which retaliate against protesters through attacks, detentions and torture.

ALSO READ: Watch: Pakistan Army Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes Near Muzaffarabad in PoK, No Survivors    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Afghanistan Protests: Taliban Opens Fire On Demonstrators Opposing Women’s Dress Code Crackdown, Shoots Them Point-Blank
Tags: Afghanistan videolatest world newsTaliban newsWomen Rights Protest

RELATED News

'Iran Will Pay The Price': Why Did Trump Warn Tehran?

Donald Trump Warns Iran Will 'Pay the Price'. POTUS Slams Over Delay In Negotiations

Watch: Pakistan Army Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes Shortly After Take-Off in PoK

Giorgia Meloni Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving PM Amid Social Media Rift Rumours

China Tracked UK PM For Years After Installing Secret Device on His Car

LATEST NEWS

US-Based PlatinaData.AI Launches India Centre of Excellence with ZettaMine

Can People Of The Same Gotra Marry In India? Here's The Real Answer

Afghanistan Protests: Taliban Opens Fire On Demonstrators Opposing Women’s Dress Code Crackdown, Shoots Them Point-Blank

Who Was Kumod Raney? Dubai Entrepreneur And Salman Khan Family Friend Whose Death Left Actor Emotional

Who Has Left TMC?

AI Debt Issuance May Hit $570 Billion In 2026 As Big Tech Ramps Up Spending

Nora Fatehi’s Siir Siir Divides Fans Before FIFA World Cup 2026: ‘Leave The Game Alone’

“CodeStory Labs: Redefining What a Full-Service Digital Agency Can Do for Brands”

Godzilla El Nino India Impact

WEF’s 2026 Technology Pioneers Spotlight AI Infrastructure And Autonomous Agent Ecosystems

Afghanistan Protests: Taliban Opens Fire On Demonstrators Opposing Women’s Dress Code Crackdown, Shoots Them Point-Blank

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Afghanistan Protests: Taliban Opens Fire On Demonstrators Opposing Women’s Dress Code Crackdown, Shoots Them Point-Blank

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Afghanistan Protests: Taliban Opens Fire On Demonstrators Opposing Women’s Dress Code Crackdown, Shoots Them Point-Blank
Afghanistan Protests: Taliban Opens Fire On Demonstrators Opposing Women’s Dress Code Crackdown, Shoots Them Point-Blank
Afghanistan Protests: Taliban Opens Fire On Demonstrators Opposing Women’s Dress Code Crackdown, Shoots Them Point-Blank
Afghanistan Protests: Taliban Opens Fire On Demonstrators Opposing Women’s Dress Code Crackdown, Shoots Them Point-Blank

QUICK LINKS