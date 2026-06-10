LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news gemini entertainment donald trump Muzaffarabad latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news Rajasthan BSTC Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Is Google Gemini Down Right Now? Hundreds Of Users Report Error As Social Media Reacts

Is Google Gemini Down Right Now? Hundreds Of Users Report Error As Social Media Reacts

Google's Gemini AI platform appears to be facing a widespread outage, with users in the US, UK and India reporting errors such as "1076" and "1099" since around 6:11 AM ET.

Gemini is facing troubles as many users are reporting that the chatbot isn't working (Image: X)
Gemini is facing troubles as many users are reporting that the chatbot isn't working (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 19:14 IST

Users across multiple countries reported problems accessing Google’s AI chatbot on Wednesday, sparking widespread discussion online over whether Gemini down issues were affecting the platform globally. Reports began surging at around 6:11 AM ET (11:11 AM GMT), with outage-tracking website Downdetector recording a sharp increase in complaints from users in the United States, the United Kingdom and India. The spike in reports has raised questions about the scale of the disruption, although Google had not issued an official statement at the time of writing. According to Downdetector data, there were around 480 reports from the United States and 440 from the United Kingdom. Users in India also reported facing similar issues. Several users encountering the Gemini down problem said they were seeing messages such as “error 1076” and “error 1099”, while others claimed Google services were indicating that everything was operating normally despite the disruptions.

Users flood social media as errors and access issues continue

The Gemini down issue became a topic of discussion on social media. One user wrote, “Is Google Gemini down in web? Constantly showing errors when running prompts with 3.1 Pro (Standard/Extended) or showing usage is high elsewhere. What happened suddenly?”

Another user posted, “Today i am getting a lot of error (1076) in gemini it is happening with everyone else too ??” A third user joked about the situation, writing, “OpenAI: Soon drops GPT-5.6. Anthropic: Drops Mythos. Google: Drops nothing and Gemini is down btw rn.” The growing number of complaints has added to speculation surrounding the cause of the Gemini down reports.

You Might Be Interested In

Outage comes days after launch of new AI video-generation model

So far, Google has not released an official statement explaining the Gemini down issue or provided a timeline for when normal service could be restored. It remains unclear whether the disruption is linked to server problems, backend updates or network-related issues. The sudden spike in complaints suggests the outage happened abruptly rather than developing gradually.

The reports come only days after Google unveiled Gemini Omni, a new multimodal AI model designed to create and edit videos using text, images, audio and video prompts. Google said the model is a major step toward turning Gemini into a fully creative AI platform. Gemini Omni can combine photos, drawings, existing videos, voice references and text prompts into a single video output. It also allows users to edit content through natural conversation, making changes simply by describing them in plain language.

Also Read: Apple Unveiled macOS 27 ‘Golden Gate’: New Liquid Glass Design, Advance Apple Intelligence Features And Smarter Siri, Check All Details    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Google Gemini Down Right Now? Hundreds Of Users Report Error As Social Media Reacts
Tags: geminiGoogle Geminigoogle gemini downhome-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

WEF’s 2026 Technology Pioneers Spotlight AI Infrastructure And Autonomous Agent Ecosystems

Apple Fixes Justin Bieber’s Complaint: iOS 27 Lets Users Remove Dictation Button From Messages

Why Do New Cars Smell Different?

Apple Introduces AI-Powered Siri

Realme P4R 5G Launched In India At Rs 18,999

LATEST NEWS

Why Can't You Remember Being A Baby? Science May Have The Answer

UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip OUT

UP Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Outside Saharanpur Police Exam Centre

Is Google Gemini Down Right Now? Hundreds Of Users Report Error As Social Media Reacts

BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2025 OUT

US-Based PlatinaData.AI Launches India Centre of Excellence with ZettaMine

Can People Of The Same Gotra Marry In India? Here's The Real Answer

Afghanistan: Taliban Opens Fire On Protestors Opposing Women's Dress Code Crackdown

Who Is Vibhav Altekar?

Who Was Kumod Raney? Dubai Entrepreneur And Salman Khan Family Friend Whose Death Left Actor Emotional

Is Google Gemini Down Right Now? Hundreds Of Users Report Error As Social Media Reacts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Google Gemini Down Right Now? Hundreds Of Users Report Error As Social Media Reacts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Google Gemini Down Right Now? Hundreds Of Users Report Error As Social Media Reacts
Is Google Gemini Down Right Now? Hundreds Of Users Report Error As Social Media Reacts
Is Google Gemini Down Right Now? Hundreds Of Users Report Error As Social Media Reacts
Is Google Gemini Down Right Now? Hundreds Of Users Report Error As Social Media Reacts

QUICK LINKS