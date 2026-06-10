Is Google Gemini Down Right Now? Hundreds Of Users Report Error As Social Media Reacts

Users across multiple countries reported problems accessing Google’s AI chatbot on Wednesday, sparking widespread discussion online over whether Gemini down issues were affecting the platform globally. Reports began surging at around 6:11 AM ET (11:11 AM GMT), with outage-tracking website Downdetector recording a sharp increase in complaints from users in the United States, the United Kingdom and India. The spike in reports has raised questions about the scale of the disruption, although Google had not issued an official statement at the time of writing. According to Downdetector data, there were around 480 reports from the United States and 440 from the United Kingdom. Users in India also reported facing similar issues. Several users encountering the Gemini down problem said they were seeing messages such as “error 1076” and “error 1099”, while others claimed Google services were indicating that everything was operating normally despite the disruptions.

Users flood social media as errors and access issues continue

The Gemini down issue became a topic of discussion on social media. One user wrote, “Is Google Gemini down in web? Constantly showing errors when running prompts with 3.1 Pro (Standard/Extended) or showing usage is high elsewhere. What happened suddenly?”

Another user posted, “Today i am getting a lot of error (1076) in gemini it is happening with everyone else too ??” A third user joked about the situation, writing, “OpenAI: Soon drops GPT-5.6. Anthropic: Drops Mythos. Google: Drops nothing and Gemini is down btw rn.” The growing number of complaints has added to speculation surrounding the cause of the Gemini down reports.

Outage comes days after launch of new AI video-generation model

So far, Google has not released an official statement explaining the Gemini down issue or provided a timeline for when normal service could be restored. It remains unclear whether the disruption is linked to server problems, backend updates or network-related issues. The sudden spike in complaints suggests the outage happened abruptly rather than developing gradually.

The reports come only days after Google unveiled Gemini Omni, a new multimodal AI model designed to create and edit videos using text, images, audio and video prompts. Google said the model is a major step toward turning Gemini into a fully creative AI platform. Gemini Omni can combine photos, drawings, existing videos, voice references and text prompts into a single video output. It also allows users to edit content through natural conversation, making changes simply by describing them in plain language.

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