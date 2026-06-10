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Home > India News > TMC-Congress Merger? Which Post Will Mamata Banerjee Hold Under Sonia Gandhi Proposed Partnership

TMC-Congress Merger? Which Post Will Mamata Banerjee Hold Under Sonia Gandhi Proposed Partnership

Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee discussed strengthening opposition unity and coordination within the INDIA bloc amid speculation over a Congress-TMC partnership.

TMC-Congress merger reportedly on cards (Images: ANI)
TMC-Congress merger reportedly on cards (Images: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 16:17 IST

Reports of a possible Congress–Trinamool Congress understanding gathered attention after claims emerged that senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had offered TMC chief Mamata Banerjee the post of Congress National Vice President and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee the role of General Secretary to which TMC supremo has asked for a week’s time to think about it. However, other reports indicated that recent discussions between the two sides were focused on strengthening opposition unity and coordination rather than working towards a formal merger of the two parties. The speculation comes days after leaders of the INDIA bloc met in Delhi and emphasized the need for closer cooperation among opposition parties. Against that backdrop, Mamata met Sonia Gandhi at the latter’s 10 Janpath residence on Tuesday. During the meeting, Gandhi reportedly urged Mamata to work more closely with the Congress and help strengthen the opposition’s collective challenge to the BJP.

Meeting focused on opposition strategy rather than merger talks

As per reports, the conversation revolved around the future roadmap of the opposition alliance and ways to improve coordination among the INDIA bloc partners. While reports about possible roles for Mamata and Abhishek generated political buzz, reports say that the emphasis remained on political cooperation and alliance management, not on merging the Congress and the TMC.

According to sources cited by PTI, Mamata also underlined the importance of opposition unity and argued that INDIA bloc constituents should jointly raise issues affecting ordinary people. The discussions followed Monday’s opposition meeting in Delhi, where leaders explored ways to reinforce the alliance and improve coordination with civil society groups.

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Push to bury differences and present a united front

At the opposition gathering, Mamata reportedly urged alliance partners to move beyond old disputes and remain united against the BJP. The meeting also discussed recognizing the Congress as the anchor of the opposition alliance, provided it adopts a broader and more accommodative approach toward regional allies.

Sources said Mamata was particularly clear that opposition leaders should avoid attacking one another in public. The position marks a noticeable shift from her earlier stance after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when she had questioned the Congress party’s ability to lead the opposition front.

TMC has been dealing with internal conflict

The closed-door meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Mamata was their first such interaction since the Trinamool Congress suffered defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. The meeting also came at a difficult time for the TMC, which has been dealing with internal dissent among MPs and MLAs, as well as the fallout from an alleged signature forgery case under investigation by the West Bengal CID.

According to ANI, Mamata met Sonia Gandhi before heading to the residence of Abhishek Banerjee. While speculation over future roles continues, current indications suggest the focus remains on opposition unity rather than a Congress-TMC merger.

Also Read: What Is Khargosh Janta Party Launched By Elvish Yadav? YouTuber Says ‘Hum Karwadenge Paper Leak’ While Mocking Cockroach Janta Party   

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TMC-Congress Merger? Which Post Will Mamata Banerjee Hold Under Sonia Gandhi Proposed Partnership
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