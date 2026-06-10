Why Lord Brahma Has Only One Temple in India: The Fascinating Legend Behind Pushkar’s Sacred Shrine

Lord Brahma is regarded as one who created the whole universe in Hinduism and he is also one of the revered members of the sacred trinity, the Trimurti, alongside Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. However, despite a high status, there is only one major ancient temple for Lord Brahma in India. The widely recognised temple is the Brahma Temple in Pushkar, Rajasthan. So the real question is, why does the creator have so few temples or shrines? The answer lies in an ancient mythological story involving a curse from Lord Shiva.

Why Lord Brahma Has Only One Temple in India?



One popular Hindu legend explains why Lord Brahma has very few temples devoted to him. In the story, Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu once argued about which one of them was more powerful or in other words who should be considered “greater.”

To stop the dispute, Lord Shiva then made a massive pillar of light and challenged them to find its beginning and end. Vishnu went downward to check for the end of the pillar. Brahma rose up through the air to reach the highest point of the pillar. Lord Vishnu admitted that he had not succeeded. But Lord Brahma lied and claimed that he had reached the top.

Lord Shiva became angry with Lord Brahma’s dishonesty and pride so Lord Shiva cursed him that Brahma would not be widely worshipped on Earth. Many people say this is one of the main reasons why there are very few temples dedicated to Lord Brahma.

Another Story of Why Lord Brahma Has Only One Temple in India?

The story of Shatarupa, a goddess created by Lord Brahma during the making of the universe. According to the tale, Brahma was so overwhelmed by Shatarupa’s beauty that he kept staring at her no matter where she went and he just kept doing it.

Then to keep her in sight, he grew additional heads in different directions, eventually having five heads.

When Lord Shiva saw this he got angry because Shatarupa had been created by Brahma. Shiva treated her like his own daughter nd he judged that Brahma’s attachment was not appropriate. So as a punishment, Shiva cut off Brahma’s fifth head and at the same time declared that Brahma would not be worshipped widely on Earth.

People say this belief is the reason Brahma temples are extremely rare whereas Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva have countless shrines across India.

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