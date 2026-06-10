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Home > India News > The Only Indian State Never Ruled By British: Not Kashmir, Not Sikkim, It Is…

The Only Indian State Never Ruled By British: Not Kashmir, Not Sikkim, It Is…

There is a state in India that holds a unique place in Indian history as the only major region that was never ruled by either the Mughal Empire or the British Raj. Let's explore in this article all about this unique state which was never part of the expansive British Empire.

This state was never ruled by the Mughals or British. Photo: AI
This state was never ruled by the Mughals or British. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 16:03 IST

The British ruled India for over 200 years. The illegal colonial empire at its peak controlled the whole sub-continent, including the present-day Pakistan. Before the East India Company, the Mughals ruled India for centuries. They ruled the sub-continent from 1526 to the mid-1700s. Then came the British, who ruled India till 1947. But there is a place in India that was never ruled by the British or even the Mughal empire. The place is Goa. It never came under the control of the Mughals or the British Empire. The state was, however, under the control of the Portuguese. Goa known for its strategic harbor, made it enticing for the traders from the western world. The state was first captured by Portuguese Admiral Afonso de Albuquerque in 1510. He made it the headquarters of Portuguese India. 

Goa has a rich history. It has been part of big empires and rulers. It was part of the Mauryan Empire during 250 BC Between 300 AD and 600 AD, Goa was ruled by the Bhoja Kings. It then came under the control of the Kadamba Dynasty, which ruled the state till 1312. Goa later fell into the hands of Deccan’s Muslim rulers from 1312 to 1367. The Vijayanagara Kingdom also ruled Goa.

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History of Goa at a glance

Part of the Mauryan Empire during 250 BC
Bhoja Kings: 300 AD to 600 AD  The 
Kadamba Dynasty ruled till 1312
Deccan’s Muslim rulers: 1312 to 1367

Goa during Mughal rule

Mughals ruled India for centuries. From Babur to Akbar to Aurangzeb, the Mughals consolidated their power by occupying territories throughout the country. However, Goa did not fall under the direct control of the Mughals throughout their tenure. Instead, Goa remained under the Portuguese during this time as well.

Goa during British rule

 Goa continued to remain under Portuguese control even during the British rule in India. The empire had an Anglo-Portuguese alliance, which detested British Empire to challenge Portugal’s claim on Goa.

How Goa was freed from Portuguese rule

Goa was finally freed from Portuguese rule in December 1961, ending the 451 years of foreign rule. India launched Operation Vijay by attacking the regime through air, sea, and land for over 36 hours. It was taken into the Indian Union on December 19, 1961. Goa was a Union territory till May 30, 1987. It was then declared a full-fledged state.

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The Only Indian State Never Ruled By British: Not Kashmir, Not Sikkim, It Is…
Tags: british empireGoaIndian HistoryMughal empiremughals

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The Only Indian State Never Ruled By British: Not Kashmir, Not Sikkim, It Is…

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The Only Indian State Never Ruled By British: Not Kashmir, Not Sikkim, It Is…
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