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Home > Regionals News > Thane Viral Video: Auto Driver Brutally Beats Up Elderly Man After Being Asked Not to Spit On Road, Here’s What Shiv Sena Members Did Next

Thane Viral Video: Auto Driver Brutally Beats Up Elderly Man After Being Asked Not to Spit On Road, Here’s What Shiv Sena Members Did Next

A shocking viral video from Thane shows an Ola auto-rickshaw driver allegedly fracturing an elderly man's leg after being asked not to spit on a public road near Viviana Mall.

Thane viral video (IMAGE: X)
Thane viral video (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 16:04 IST

THANE VIRAL VIDEO: A video from Thane has left the Internet stunned.  What started as a simple objection turned ugly on a street near Viviana Mall in Thane West, Maharashtra. An Ola auto-rickshaw driver fractured an elderly man’s leg after the man called him out for spitting on the road. As per reports, the auto driver kept gargling and spitting on the street while an elderly couple walked by. The man spoke up, telling the driver to stop spitting and reminding him to keep public places clean. Instead of listening, the driver got into an argument with him.

Auto driver beats up elderly man in Thane

Things escalated fast. The confrontation became violent, and the driver picked up a big stone and threw it at the older man, hitting his leg hard. The impact

was bad enough that the man’s leg was fractured, and he needed medical help on the spot. Video footage shows his wife and bystanders rushing to help him because he couldn’t even stand. Not surprisingly, the whole incident sparked a lot of anger in the community.

What did the Internet say?


Shiva Sena youth members track down auto driver

Two youth workers from the Shiv Sena tracked the driver down in just a few hours and severely thrashed him in typical “Shiv Sena style”.  According to reports, the accused was picked up by Vartak Nagar Police and a probe has been launched against the accused by the police. The incident reportedly had a domino effect, leaving some of the area under tension for some time following the videos going viral on social media.

ALSO READ: What Is Khargosh Janta Party Launched By Elvish Yadav? YouTuber Says ‘Hum Karwadenge Paper Leak’ While Mocking Cockroach Janta Party

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Thane Viral Video: Auto Driver Brutally Beats Up Elderly Man After Being Asked Not to Spit On Road, Here’s What Shiv Sena Members Did Next
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Thane Viral Video: Auto Driver Brutally Beats Up Elderly Man After Being Asked Not to Spit On Road, Here’s What Shiv Sena Members Did Next

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Thane Viral Video: Auto Driver Brutally Beats Up Elderly Man After Being Asked Not to Spit On Road, Here’s What Shiv Sena Members Did Next
Thane Viral Video: Auto Driver Brutally Beats Up Elderly Man After Being Asked Not to Spit On Road, Here’s What Shiv Sena Members Did Next
Thane Viral Video: Auto Driver Brutally Beats Up Elderly Man After Being Asked Not to Spit On Road, Here’s What Shiv Sena Members Did Next
Thane Viral Video: Auto Driver Brutally Beats Up Elderly Man After Being Asked Not to Spit On Road, Here’s What Shiv Sena Members Did Next

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