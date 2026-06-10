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Home > Regionals News > Maharashtra Shocker: Boat Carrying 35 Pilgrims Overturns In Beed, Leaving 1 Dead And Several Injured | WATCH

Maharashtra Shocker: Boat Carrying 35 Pilgrims Overturns In Beed, Leaving 1 Dead And Several Injured | WATCH

A boat carrying around 35 pilgrims overturned in Maharashtra's Beed district, resulting in one death and multiple rescues. Local residents and emergency teams quickly launched rescue operations, saving most passengers. Authorities have begun an investigation into the cause of the accident and safety compliance.

Maharashtra Shocker: Boat Carrying 35 Pilgrims Overturns In Beed, Leaving 1 Dead And Several Injured (Via X)
Maharashtra Shocker: Boat Carrying 35 Pilgrims Overturns In Beed, Leaving 1 Dead And Several Injured (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 17:02 IST

Maharashtra: A pilgrimage trip in Maharashtra’s Beed district turned tragic after a boat carrying around 35 devotees overturned in a river, leaving one person dead and triggering a large-scale rescue operation. The accident occurred while the pilgrims were travelling to a religious destination, sending panic among passengers as the vessel suddenly lost balance and capsized. Local residents, police personnel, and emergency teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts. Most of the passengers were pulled to safety, but one pilgrim lost his life in the mishap. Authorities have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Panic Erupts As Boat Capsizes Mid-Journey

According to officials, the boat was carrying devotees participating in a religious pilgrimage when it overturned in the water. Eyewitnesses reported chaotic scenes as passengers struggled to stay afloat after the vessel capsized.

Furthermore, the people nearby immediately jumped into action and helped rescue those trapped in the water. Their quick response is believed to have prevented a much bigger tragedy. Rescue teams later joined the operation and ensured that all remaining passengers were safely brought ashore.

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One Dead, Others Escape With Injuries

The accident claimed the life of one pilgrim, while several others suffered minor injuries and shock. The injured were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment and observation.

Officials said most passengers were rescued in time, preventing the death toll from rising. Family members and fellow devotees gathered at the site as news of the accident spread across the region.

Administration Launches Probe Into Incident

District authorities have ordered an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Investigators are expected to examine whether the boat was carrying more passengers than permitted, if safety norms were followed, and whether weather or river conditions played any role in the mishap.

The officials are also reviewing the availability of life jackets and other safety equipment on the vessel at the time of the accident.

Renewed Concerns Over Pilgrim Safety

The incident has highlighted concerns about safety arrangements during religious journeys, especially those involving water transport. Experts have repeatedly stressed the importance of strict passenger limits, mandatory safety gear, and regular inspections of boats used for pilgrim travel.

As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to review existing safety measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

READ MORE: Thane Viral Video: Auto Driver Brutally Beats Up Elderly Man After Being Asked Not to Spit On Road, Here’s What Shiv Sena Members Did Next

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Maharashtra Shocker: Boat Carrying 35 Pilgrims Overturns In Beed, Leaving 1 Dead And Several Injured | WATCH
Tags: Beed boat accidentBeed district newsboat overturns in BeedMaharashtra boat tragedyMaharashtra pilgrimspilgrim safetypilgrims boat capsizeRescue Operation

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Maharashtra Shocker: Boat Carrying 35 Pilgrims Overturns In Beed, Leaving 1 Dead And Several Injured | WATCH
Maharashtra Shocker: Boat Carrying 35 Pilgrims Overturns In Beed, Leaving 1 Dead And Several Injured | WATCH
Maharashtra Shocker: Boat Carrying 35 Pilgrims Overturns In Beed, Leaving 1 Dead And Several Injured | WATCH
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