IND vs AFG: Big Blow For Team India! Mumbai Indians Superstar Ruled Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Due to Injury

IND vs AFG: Team India suffered a huge blow ahead of their white-ball assignment against Afghanistan as premier all-rounder and Mumbai Indians superstar Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series. The 32-year-old maestro was due to make his much-anticipated return to the 50-over format after more than a year away but a cruel, late physical setback has derailed his plans.

Cruel Twist of Fate in Bengaluru

This injury is a cruel blow as it had been a week of peak fitness for Pandya. The star all-rounder had reported to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on June 2, putting his body through rigorous training regimes and intense match simulation. He also bowled his full quota of 10 overs without any discomfort early on and received full fitness clearance from the Sports Science team.

But tragedy struck in his final high-intensity training session before his planned departure. Pandya had a mild (low grade) quadricep sprain which left him with obvious tenderness of the leg.

“There has been a very late setback. He sustained a low-grade, mild quadricep sprain causing some tenderness. It’s nothing long-term, but medical staff advised him to avoid any strain or weight-bearing for the next few days. Hardik will continue to stay in Bengaluru, consulting with CoE physios and trainers during his recovery phase,” a senior BCCI official confirmed to TimesofIndia.com.

Selection Dilemma for the Think-Tank

Pandya was scheduled to fly out and join the Shubman Gill-led squad in Dharamsala on June 11. This sudden medical intervention will keep him in the CoE facility in Bengaluru for at least the next two weeks to oversee his rehabilitation. The team management have been fully updated on the developing situation.

The national selection committee and the team think-tank are racing against time in the final lap with the first ODI to commence in Dharamsala on June 13. It is still unclear whether they will announce a replacement to keep the white-ball squad tactically balanced.

The rest of the available roster is logistically ready in the meantime. A few members of the ODI squad arrived in Mohali on Wednesday and will join an optional training session under the lights at the IS Bindra Stadium before heading to Dharamsala on Thursday morning.

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