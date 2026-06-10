IND vs AFG: Big Blow For Team India! Mumbai Indians Superstar Ruled Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Due to Injury

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests breaking-news ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests breaking-news ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests breaking-news ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests breaking-news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests breaking-news ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests breaking-news ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests breaking-news ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests breaking-news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG: Big Blow For Team India! Mumbai Indians Superstar Ruled Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Due to Injury

IND vs AFG: Big Blow For Team India! Mumbai Indians Superstar Ruled Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Due to Injury

A massive injury blow hits Team India as their star Mumbai Indians superstar is ruled out of the entire three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to a sprain. Details here.

IND vs AFG: Big Blow For Team India! Mumbai Indians Superstar Ruled Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Due to Injury. Photo ANI
IND vs AFG: Big Blow For Team India! Mumbai Indians Superstar Ruled Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Due to Injury. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 11:42 IST

IND vs AFG: Team India suffered a huge blow ahead of their white-ball assignment against Afghanistan as premier all-rounder and Mumbai Indians superstar Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series. The 32-year-old maestro was due to make his much-anticipated return to the 50-over format after more than a year away but a cruel, late physical setback has derailed his plans.

Cruel Twist of Fate in Bengaluru

This injury is a cruel blow as it had been a week of peak fitness for Pandya. The star all-rounder had reported to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on June 2, putting his body through rigorous training regimes and intense match simulation. He also bowled his full quota of 10 overs without any discomfort early on and received full fitness clearance from the Sports Science team.

But tragedy struck in his final high-intensity training session before his planned departure. Pandya had a mild (low grade) quadricep sprain which left him with obvious tenderness of the leg.

You Might Be Interested In

“There has been a very late setback. He sustained a low-grade, mild quadricep sprain causing some tenderness. It’s nothing long-term, but medical staff advised him to avoid any strain or weight-bearing for the next few days. Hardik will continue to stay in Bengaluru, consulting with CoE physios and trainers during his recovery phase,” a senior BCCI official confirmed to TimesofIndia.com.

Selection Dilemma for the Think-Tank

Pandya was scheduled to fly out and join the Shubman Gill-led squad in Dharamsala on June 11. This sudden medical intervention will keep him in the CoE facility in Bengaluru for at least the next two weeks to oversee his rehabilitation. The team management have been fully updated on the developing situation.

The national selection committee and the team think-tank are racing against time in the final lap with the first ODI to commence in Dharamsala on June 13. It is still unclear whether they will announce a replacement to keep the white-ball squad tactically balanced.

The rest of the available roster is logistically ready in the meantime. A few members of the ODI squad arrived in Mohali on Wednesday and will join an optional training session under the lights at the IS Bindra Stadium before heading to Dharamsala on Thursday morning.

Read More: Pakistan Squad For Asian Games 2026: Sahibzada Farhan To Lead Men in Green; Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Ignored— Check Full Squad

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs AFG: Big Blow For Team India! Mumbai Indians Superstar Ruled Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Due to Injury
Tags: BCCI Centre of ExcellenceHardik Pandya injury updateHardik Pandya ruled outhome-hero-pos-6IND vs AFGIndia squad vs AfghanistanIndia vs Afghanistan DharamsalaIndia vs Afghanistan ODI 2026Indian cricket team newsMumbai Indians superstar injuryquadricep sprain Hardik PandyaShubman Gill captain India

RELATED News

Who Is Omar Artan? Somalia Referee Denied Entry To USA By CBP For FIFA World Cup 2026

ISL 2026-27 To Start From September In Double-Legged Format After Sports Minister’s Intervention: Report

India at Australian Badminton Open 2026: All You Need To Know

Julian Alvarez Transfer: Atletico Madrid Reject Massive $ 173 Million Bid From Real Madrid For Arsenal Target

Yet another massive development has emerged in the saga after the nightclub incident following the Lord's Test against New Zealand involving England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkisnon.

LATEST NEWS

Japan’s Gorilla Kiyomasa’s Video Goes Viral for Human-Like Reaction After Fight With Mate at Zoo

Google Launches Gemini 3.5 Live Translation: Support Over 70 Languages

IND vs AFG: Big Blow For Team India! Mumbai Indians Superstar Ruled Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Due to Injury

RBI To Replace Paper Notes With Plastic Currency From June 30? Govt Denies Claim

Blast Box Office Collection Day 13: Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller Maintains Steady Run, Grosses ₹57 Crore Worldwide

TMC MP Sushmita Dev Quits Rajya Sabha Days After Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's Resignation

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 Expected Shortly at predeledraj2026.com: Check Scorecard Download Steps, Rank Details And Counselling Process

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 20: Mohanlal’s Thriller Continues Strong Run, Crosses ₹236 Crore Worldwide

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Surpasses Rs 261 Crore Worldwide

Driving Licence Rule Change: Centre to Extend DL Validity Till Age 50

IND vs AFG: Big Blow For Team India! Mumbai Indians Superstar Ruled Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Due to Injury

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs AFG: Big Blow For Team India! Mumbai Indians Superstar Ruled Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Due to Injury

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs AFG: Big Blow For Team India! Mumbai Indians Superstar Ruled Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Due to Injury
IND vs AFG: Big Blow For Team India! Mumbai Indians Superstar Ruled Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Due to Injury
IND vs AFG: Big Blow For Team India! Mumbai Indians Superstar Ruled Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Due to Injury
IND vs AFG: Big Blow For Team India! Mumbai Indians Superstar Ruled Out of Afghanistan ODI Series Due to Injury

QUICK LINKS