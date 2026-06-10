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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung To Launch Galaxy Tab Active 6 In 2027: 5G Connectivity, Android 17, And Enterprise-Focused Upgrades Expected

Samsung To Launch Galaxy Tab Active 6 In 2027: 5G Connectivity, Android 17, And Enterprise-Focused Upgrades Expected

Samsung is working on the Galaxy Tab Active 6, the successor to the Active 5. The rugged tablet is expected to arrive in early 2027 with 5G support, Android 17, and upgrades aimed at enterprise and field workers.

Samsung Galaxy Active 6
Samsung Galaxy Active 6

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 13:17 IST

South Korean tech manufacturing giant Samsung is gearing up to expand its rugged tablet series once again. According to a recent media report, the company is working on the Galaxy Tab Active 6, and it is expected to arrive in the market by early 2027 as the follow up to the Galaxy Tab Active 5.

The leak comes from SamMobile, which has a solid track record of breaking Samsung news ahead of official announcements. While full specifications are not yet known, what has been confirmed gives us a good picture of what to expect.

What We Know So Far 

Samsung is confirmed to be developing the Galaxy Tab Active 6 with the model number SM-X316B, and it will support 5G connectivity for international markets. A Wi-Fi only version is also likely to follow, as Samsung has done with previous models in this lineup. 

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An early 2027 launch means the device should ship with Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box. That would make it one of the first Samsung tablets to run the next major version of Android from day one, which is a meaningful advantage for enterprise buyers who care about long-term software support.

As for other specifications, the design, features, and full specs remain a mystery for now. But given how much time will have passed since the Active 5, expectations are naturally high.

What Upgrades Could Be Coming 

Even without a confirmed spec sheet, it is reasonable to expect some meaningful improvements. Potential upgrades could include a faster processor, better battery efficiency, improved connectivity options, and stronger AI-powered productivity features. Samsung may also refine the tablet’s rugged credentials with better durability certifications and enhanced enterprise support.

To understand how big a jump this could be, it helps to look at what the Active 5 brought to the table. The Galaxy Tab Active 5 featured an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels and was powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset. It came with a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H certification for military-grade durability, and a removable battery. The Active 6 will need to improve on all of these to justify the upgrade.

Who Is This Tablet Built For 

The Galaxy Tab Active series has never been designed for everyday consumers. It is built for people who work in tough conditions, think field engineers, warehouse workers, healthcare staff, and logistics teams who cannot afford their tablet to give up mid-shift. 

Samsung typically refreshes the Active lineup roughly every three years, and the Active 5 came out in early 2024, which puts the Active 6 right on schedule.

More details are expected to emerge over the coming months as the device moves closer to launch. For now, the Galaxy Tab Active 6 is shaping up to be a solid upgrade for professionals who need a tough, connected tablet that can keep up with the demands of real-world work environments.

Also Read: Looking For A Budget OnePlus Phone? OnePlus N Series To Debut Soon In India With Clean OS And Smooth Performance Under Rs…

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Samsung To Launch Galaxy Tab Active 6 In 2027: 5G Connectivity, Android 17, And Enterprise-Focused Upgrades Expected
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Samsung To Launch Galaxy Tab Active 6 In 2027: 5G Connectivity, Android 17, And Enterprise-Focused Upgrades Expected
Samsung To Launch Galaxy Tab Active 6 In 2027: 5G Connectivity, Android 17, And Enterprise-Focused Upgrades Expected
Samsung To Launch Galaxy Tab Active 6 In 2027: 5G Connectivity, Android 17, And Enterprise-Focused Upgrades Expected
Samsung To Launch Galaxy Tab Active 6 In 2027: 5G Connectivity, Android 17, And Enterprise-Focused Upgrades Expected

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