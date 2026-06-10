Realme P4R 5G Launched In India: 8,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Chipset, And 144Hz Display, Check All Features And Price

Realme has officially launched the P4R 5G in India today, and the headline feature is hard to miss. The phone packs an 8000mAh battery, which the company claims is the biggest in its segment. The P4R 5G distinguishes itself from the standard Realme P4 5G with this significantly larger battery paired with 45W fast charging, promising up to three days of usage on a single charge, all while maintaining a slim 8.8mm profile and weighing just 224 grams. For anyone tired of hunting for a charger by evening, this phone is clearly gunning for your attention.
From the Segment’s Biggest 8000mAh Battery to blazing-fast 45W Charging, realme P4R 5G is built to go the distance.
Starting from ₹16,999*.
Sale starts 17th June, 12 PM.
*T&Cs apply pic.twitter.com/xE0eeWiYL2
— realme (@realmeIndia) June 10, 2026
Realme P4R 5G Features and Specifications
The Realme P4R 5G is built around a 6.8-inch 144Hz Sunlight Display with up to 1,200nit peak brightness. Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.
The battery story goes deeper than just the size. The 8000mAh Titan Battery supports 45W fast charging, all-scenario bypass charging, and wired reverse charging. It is rated to retain over 80 per cent health after seven years of use and up to 1,600 charging cycles. Smart features like an AI Long-Life Algorithm, AI Night Charging Mode, AI Cold Charging Mode, and One Tap Cooling are also built in to keep the battery healthy over the long run.
For gaming and heavy use, the phone houses the segment’s only 5300mm2 AirFlow Vapour Chamber for thermal management and supports stable 60fps gameplay for BGMI and Free Fire. That is a thoughtful addition for users who push their phones hard during long sessions.
On the camera side, the Realme P4R 5G carries a 50-megapixel AI rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and Motion Photo support. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens at the back and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.
The phone also comes with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and MIL-STD-810H durability certification, which means it has been tested against drops, temperature changes, and other real-world stresses.
Realme P4R 5G Price and Availability
The Realme P4R 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, and Rs 22,999 for the top-end 6GB RAM and 256GB storage model.
During the first sale on June 17, buyers can avail a Rs 2,000 bank offer along with three months of no-cost EMI, bringing the effective starting price down further. The phone will be available on Flipkart and Realme’s official website.
It comes in three colour options: Lavender Glare, Silver Glare, and Titanium Glare.
At this price with a three-day battery life promise, a smooth 144Hz display, and a thin build, the Realme P4R 5G makes a strong case for anyone in the mid-range market who wants their phone to last as long as they do.
Also Read: Samsung To Launch Galaxy Tab Active 6 In 2027: 5G Connectivity, Android 17, And Enterprise-Focused Upgrades Expected
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
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