Bangalore Weather Today (9 June 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely, IMD Issued State Wide Alert- Check Latest Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today: Bengaluru residents can expect a wet and cloudy day since the weather department predicts heavy rain with scattered thunderstorms across the city. In the latest update, cloudy skies and gusty winds might continue through the day, so people can get relief from the heated weather conditions, but there’s also a chance of traffic disruptions and some waterlogging in some areas. If you’re planning to go outside, keep an umbrella within reach and check the weather updates before travelling.

Bangalore Weather on 9 June 2026: Will it Rain in Bangalore Today

According to the latest weather update, Bengaluru is likely to see a high near 84°F , which is about 29°C , and then a low around 70°F roughly 21°C. The IMD has put out a state-wide alert for the southwest regions, since the monsoon conditions are getting stronger.

Right now, humidity is hanging close to 60 %. Winds are moving at nearly 17 mph, and visibility is holding around 5 miles. On top of that, the UV index is at an extreme stage, so if you’re heading outdoors, take the necessary precautions,.

10 Day Bangalore Weather Forecast

Date Day Forecast High / Low Night Forecast Rain Chance June 10 (Today) An afternoon thunderstorm; breezy 28°C / 21°C A stray thunderstorm early; cloudy 60% June 11 (Thu) A shower and thunderstorm 29°C / 22°C A shower or two early; cloudy 90% June 12 (Fri) Cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms 28°C / 20°C A stray evening thunderstorm 85% June 13 (Sat) A shower and thunderstorm 29°C / 20°C An evening thunderstorm in spots 68% June 14 (Sun) Some rain and a thunderstorm 29°C / 21°C Cloudy 67% June 15 (Mon) A mix of sun and clouds 30°C / 21°C Turning cloudy 14% June 16 (Tue) Clouds and sunshine 29°C / 21°C Increasing cloud cover 25% June 17 (Wed) Some brightening expected 30°C / 20°C Increasing cloud cover 11% June 18 (Thu) Cloudy 30°C / 20°C Cloudy 16% June 19 (Fri) Cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 27°C / 21°C Spotty thunderstorms early 55%

Kerala Weather Today

Bangalore’s neighbouring state Kerala, is also witnessing monsoon weather conditions with heavy to very heavy rainfall activities, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Downpours are expected in several parts of Karnataka, including coastal districts, Bengaluru, Belgaum, Gadag, Haveri districts, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumkur districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms and strong winds have been forecast in parts of Karnataka.

Also Read: Weather Today (10 June, 2026) Live Updates: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms and Lightning in Delhi Over Next 2 Days