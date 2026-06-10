Bangalore Weather Today (9 June 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely, IMD Issued State Wide Alert- Check Latest Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today: Bengaluru residents can expect a wet and cloudy day since the weather department predicts heavy rain with scattered thunderstorms across the city. In the latest update, cloudy skies and gusty winds might continue through the day, so people can get relief from the heated weather conditions, but there’s also a chance of traffic disruptions and some waterlogging in some areas. If you’re planning to go outside, keep an umbrella within reach and check the weather updates before travelling.
Bangalore Weather on 9 June 2026: Will it Rain in Bangalore Today
According to the latest weather update, Bengaluru is likely to see a high near 84°F , which is about 29°C , and then a low around 70°F roughly 21°C. The IMD has put out a state-wide alert for the southwest regions, since the monsoon conditions are getting stronger.
Right now, humidity is hanging close to 60 %. Winds are moving at nearly 17 mph, and visibility is holding around 5 miles. On top of that, the UV index is at an extreme stage, so if you’re heading outdoors, take the necessary precautions,.
10 Day Bangalore Weather Forecast
|
Date
|
Day Forecast
|
High / Low
|
Night Forecast
|
Rain Chance
|
June 10 (Today)
|
An afternoon thunderstorm; breezy
|
28°C / 21°C
|
A stray thunderstorm early; cloudy
|
60%
|
June 11 (Thu)
|
A shower and thunderstorm
|
29°C / 22°C
|
A shower or two early; cloudy
|
90%
|
June 12 (Fri)
|
Cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms
|
28°C / 20°C
|
A stray evening thunderstorm
|
85%
|
June 13 (Sat)
|
A shower and thunderstorm
|
29°C / 20°C
|
An evening thunderstorm in spots
|
68%
|
June 14 (Sun)
|
Some rain and a thunderstorm
|
29°C / 21°C
|
Cloudy
|
67%
|
June 15 (Mon)
|
A mix of sun and clouds
|
30°C / 21°C
|
Turning cloudy
|
14%
|
June 16 (Tue)
|
Clouds and sunshine
|
29°C / 21°C
|
Increasing cloud cover
|
25%
|
June 17 (Wed)
|
Some brightening expected
|
30°C / 20°C
|
Increasing cloud cover
|
11%
|
June 18 (Thu)
|
Cloudy
|
30°C / 20°C
|
Cloudy
|
16%
|
June 19 (Fri)
|
Cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
|
27°C / 21°C
|
Spotty thunderstorms early
|
55%
Kerala Weather Today
Bangalore’s neighbouring state Kerala, is also witnessing monsoon weather conditions with heavy to very heavy rainfall activities, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Downpours are expected in several parts of Karnataka, including coastal districts, Bengaluru, Belgaum, Gadag, Haveri districts, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumkur districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms and strong winds have been forecast in parts of Karnataka.
Also Read: Weather Today (10 June, 2026) Live Updates: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms and Lightning in Delhi Over Next 2 Days
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.