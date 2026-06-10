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Home > India News > Bangalore Weather Today (9 June 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely, IMD Issued State Wide Alert- Check Latest Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today (9 June 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely, IMD Issued State Wide Alert- Check Latest Forecast

Bengaluru is expected to witness heavy rain, cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms today as monsoon activity intensifies. Check the latest Bangalore weather forecast, temperature, rain chances and IMD updates.

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely in Bangalore. Photo: AI
Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely in Bangalore. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 14:11 IST

Bangalore Weather Today: Bengaluru residents can expect a wet and cloudy day since the weather department predicts heavy rain with scattered thunderstorms across the city. In the latest update, cloudy skies and gusty winds might continue through the day, so people can get relief from the heated weather conditions, but there’s also a chance of traffic disruptions and some waterlogging in some areas. If you’re planning to go outside, keep an umbrella within reach and check the weather updates before travelling.

Bangalore Weather on 9 June 2026: Will it Rain in Bangalore Today

According to the latest weather update, Bengaluru is likely to see a high near 84°F , which is about 29°C , and then a low around 70°F roughly 21°C. The IMD has put out a state-wide alert for the southwest regions, since the monsoon conditions are getting stronger.

Right now, humidity is hanging close to 60 %. Winds are moving at nearly 17 mph, and visibility is holding around 5 miles. On top of that, the UV index is at an extreme stage, so if you’re heading outdoors, take the necessary precautions,. 

You Might Be Interested In

10 Day Bangalore Weather Forecast 

Date

Day Forecast

High / Low

Night Forecast

Rain Chance

June 10 (Today)

An afternoon thunderstorm; breezy

28°C / 21°C

A stray thunderstorm early; cloudy

60%

June 11 (Thu)

A shower and thunderstorm

29°C / 22°C

A shower or two early; cloudy

90%

June 12 (Fri)

Cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms

28°C / 20°C

A stray evening thunderstorm

85%

June 13 (Sat)

A shower and thunderstorm

29°C / 20°C

An evening thunderstorm in spots

68%

June 14 (Sun)

Some rain and a thunderstorm

29°C / 21°C

Cloudy

67%

June 15 (Mon)

A mix of sun and clouds

30°C / 21°C

Turning cloudy

14%

June 16 (Tue)

Clouds and sunshine

29°C / 21°C

Increasing cloud cover

25%

June 17 (Wed)

Some brightening expected

30°C / 20°C

Increasing cloud cover

11%

June 18 (Thu)

Cloudy

30°C / 20°C

Cloudy

16%

June 19 (Fri)

Cloudy with a stray thunderstorm

27°C / 21°C

Spotty thunderstorms early

55%

Kerala Weather Today 

Bangalore’s neighbouring state Kerala, is also witnessing monsoon weather conditions with heavy to very heavy rainfall activities, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Downpours are expected in several parts of Karnataka, including coastal districts, Bengaluru, Belgaum, Gadag, Haveri districts, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumkur districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms and strong winds have been forecast in parts of Karnataka. 

Also Read: Weather Today (10 June, 2026) Live Updates: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms and Lightning in Delhi Over Next 2 Days 

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Bangalore Weather Today (9 June 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely, IMD Issued State Wide Alert- Check Latest Forecast
Tags: Bangalore RainBangalore weatherBangalore weather alertBangalore weather todayimdthunderstormsweatherweather 9 june 2026weather forecast

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Bangalore Weather Today (9 June 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely, IMD Issued State Wide Alert- Check Latest Forecast
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Bangalore Weather Today (9 June 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely, IMD Issued State Wide Alert- Check Latest Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today (9 June 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely, IMD Issued State Wide Alert- Check Latest Forecast

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