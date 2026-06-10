Weather Today (10 June, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

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India Weather Today (10 June 2026) Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for 15 states as thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds continue to affect large parts of the country. In the next 24 hours, about 19 states are likely to see storms with wind speeds of 60-85 kmph in isolated pockets. “There is a high chance of trees falling, traffic disturbance, waterlogging and interruption of power supply in some pockets of a zone and its neighbouring areas,” IMD said.

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi, and the National Capital Region somewhere between June 25 and June 30, as per the India Meteorological Department. Nearby places such as Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are expected to see the rains also.

At the same time, the southwest monsoon is continuing to arrive in Kerala after arriving here earlier this week. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Kerala, Karnataka and some districts of Tamil Nadu. Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to get showers in the coming days.

Along the coastal parts of Karnataka, the alerts are the strongest today, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely, and in isolated areas there could even be extremely heavy downpours. In other interior areas of Karnataka, Kerala and parts of Maharashtra’s Konkan region and Goa, rain activity is also expected to stay quite strong. Heavy showers are on the cards in a few isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and several states in the northeast such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Eastern and central states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh are also under alert for rain and thunderstorm and West Bengal is expected to see showers with storms. Heavy rain and windy conditions are expected here already which can bring local disruption.

Maharashtra, Goa, Vidarbha, Mumbai and Pune are expected to see cloudy skies with showers, thunderstorms and hot and humid weather as the monsoon gradually arrives along the western coast.

Tourists visiting Uttarakhand, Kerala, Sikkim and the Northeast are advised to stay updated on local weather news in case there is heavy rainfall that can disturb road connections and outdoor activities.