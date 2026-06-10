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Home > Sports News > Who Is Omar Artan? Somalia Referee Denied Entry To USA By CBP For FIFA World Cup 2026

Who Is Omar Artan? Somalia Referee Denied Entry To USA By CBP For FIFA World Cup 2026

Somalia referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has been denied entry to the US for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Discover who he is and why CBP blocked his historic debut.

Who Is Omar Artan? Somalia Referee Denied Entry To USA For FIFA World Cup 2026
Who Is Omar Artan? Somalia Referee Denied Entry To USA For FIFA World Cup 2026

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 09:50 IST

Somali football referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has been barred from entering the United States in a stunning administrative shockwave for the tournament just days before its opening match. The historic official’s dream of officiating at the FIFA World Cup 2026 was cut short when he was detained at Miami International Airport despite having valid travel documents.

The incident has quickly become a huge talking point in geopolitics and sport, underscoring the stark contrast between international athletic tournaments and rigid national immigration policies.

Who Is Omar Artan? 

He is the 34-year-old official, who is often known as Omar Artan in international administrative registries, was born in Mogadishu and is one of the most respected figures in modern African football. He progressed up the ranks of the Somali First Division and gained his official FIFA listing in 2018.

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Artan’s rise has been meteoric.  In 2024, he became the first Somali to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). His perfect tactical management on the pitch later saw him get the ultimate continental recognition when he was crowned the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Referee of the Year.

Artan was one of only 52 elite referees selected worldwide for the 2026 World Cup and was set to become the first Somali referee to officiate at the sport’s biggest stage.

“I’m simply a referee who’s trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life,” Artan told The New York Times after his deportation. “I had the right papers and everything. I think they have a problem with my country.”

The Border Block and Bureaucratic Discretion

Artan took a flight from Istanbul to Miami for a mandatory pre-tournament seminar with FIFA. However, upon arrival, the official was processed and referred for secondary inspection by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP). After an exhaustive 11-hour interrogation, federal agents determined Artan was “inadmissible” due to undisclosed “vetting concerns” and promptly placed him on a return flight to Turkey.

CBP strongly defended its statutory right to assess travellers on a case-by-case basis. But sports analysts say political factors are at play. The present US administration maintains strict, terminal-level immigration crackdowns and travel restrictions in Somalia.

FIFA has now confirmed Artan’s full withdrawal from the tournament with a blunt statement clarifying that the global governing body has zero authority over the sovereign visa adjudications or immigration procedures of a host country. 

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Who Is Omar Artan? Somalia Referee Denied Entry To USA By CBP For FIFA World Cup 2026
Tags: caf referee of the year 2025fifa host country immigration visa issuesFIFA World Cup 2026fifa world cup 2026 referee controversyomar abdulkadir artan denied entry usaomar artan miami airport deportationomar artana referee world cup 2026somali referee world cup visa bansomalia football referee us borderus customs and border protection vetting concerns world cup

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Who Is Omar Artan? Somalia Referee Denied Entry To USA By CBP For FIFA World Cup 2026
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