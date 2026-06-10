Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Surpasses Rs 261 Crore Worldwide

Peddi, which features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, keeps rolling at the ticket windows despite facing backlash from certain parts of the audience. But Peddi saw a dip in the numbers on a daily basis as the movie enters its week day run at the box office.

As per the data provided by the box office tracker Sacnilk, Peddi collected Rs 9.65 crore net in India in its sixth day of release. The number saw a fall of 19.9 percent from the figure recorded on Day 5, which was Rs 12.05 crore. In total, the movie has collected Rs 179.35 crore net in India after running for six days in theaters. On the other hand, it has amassed Rs 213.23 crore in the India gross collection category. Overseas has contributed Rs 48 crore in the overseas category along with Rs 1 crore collected on Day 6.

Despite the decline on weekdays, the movie is still enjoying solid performance at the theatres and still among the top movies showing at the box offices at the moment.

Language-Wise Performance

In spite of the good performance by other versions of Peddi, the Telugu version is still dominating the performance of this movie at the box office. The Telugu version made Rs 7.75 crore during Day 6 and had an average theatre occupancy rate of 27.12 percent, whereas the Hindi version grossed another Rs 1.65 crore and Tamil version made Rs 15 lakh.

Moreover, Peddi kept up an enormous screen presence by showing up in over 7,500 showings in India on the sixth day. Evening shows showed the maximum audience turnout.

Industry Defends Janhvi Kapoor Amid Online Discussions

In spite of all that, the movie continues to make money while discussions regarding Janhvi Kapoor’s role have led to controversies on social media platforms. Janhvi Kapoor received criticism and trolls from people via the internet while her colleagues extended support to her during this time.

One such veteran actor is Jagapathi Babu who stood up for his fellow actor and requested the viewers not to be harsh to her based on her actions within the movie. “As an artist, what I could say is, please don’t target the actor. It’s highly unfair to target that girl. She just performed the role that the director had asked her to perform. Once a role comes from the director, when he has faith in the actor’s talent, then the actor performs accordingly. It doesn’t mean that one should criticize or troll the artist. Like this artist, there are many other artists also in films.”

His comments have resonated well with a lot of people in the industry, which once again underscores the need for criticism to focus on the movie as a whole and not the individuals who star in it. Peddi is still going strong despite all the talk surrounding the movie, and it already has collected Rs 261 crore in six days.

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