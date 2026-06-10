Google Launches Gemini 3.5 Live Translation: Real-Time AI Translation Across 70+ Languages With Natural Voice Tone — Check Features And Availability

Google has launched its most advanced translation tool yet. Called Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, the new feature can translate over 70 languages in real time, without waiting for the speaker to finish their sentence. It is now available on the Google Translate app for both Android and iOS users globally, with enterprise access rolling out on Google Meet and developer access live through the Gemini Live API. If you have ever struggled to have a conversation with someone who speaks a different language, this one is worth paying attention to. This could genuinely change the way people talk to each other across language barriers every single day.

How It Actually Works



The biggest thing that sets this apart from older translation tools is that it does not make you wait. Anyone who has used a basic translation app knows the frustration of speaking, then pausing, then waiting for the app to catch up. Gemini 3.5 Live Translate skips all of that. It keeps generating translated speech on the go and stays just a few seconds behind the speaker, which makes real conversations feel far more natural. Think meetings, travel, classrooms, customer calls, anywhere two people need to talk but do not share a language.



What makes it even more impressive is how it handles the voice itself. The translation does not come out sounding like a robot reading from a script. It actually picks up the speaker’s tone, pace, and pitch, so the person on the other end hears something that sounds human. On top of that, you do not need to fiddle with settings or manually select a language. The app figures out what language is being spoken on its own, and it works even if there is noise around you, whether you are at a busy airport or a loud market.



To use it, just plug in any pair of headphones, open the Google Translate app, and tap “Live Translate.” That is it.

A Big Jump for Google Meet



For anyone who works with international clients or remote teams across different countries, this update is a pretty big deal. Google Meet used to support just four languages for live translation, and everything had to be routed through English. Now it supports over 70 languages and more than 2,000 direct language combinations within a single call. That is not a small upgrade. That is a completely different feature.



Enterprise customers can try the Meet version right now in private preview, and developers can start building with it through the Gemini Live API and Google AI Studio.



Real-world testing is already underway too. Ride-hailing company Grab is using the model to help drivers and passengers communicate in real time, across languages, during pickups. Grab users make over 10 million voice calls a month through the app, so this is not a small pilot. It is a proper stress test at scale.

Where You Can Use It Right Now



The good news is you do not need to sign up for anything or join a waitlist. The Google Translate live translation feature is available today on Android and iOS worldwide. Just open the app and start using it.



Google has also made sure that all AI-generated audio is tagged with an inaudible SynthID watermark, which helps identify content created by AI if it ever needs to be verified.



It has been twenty years since Google first started experimenting with machine translation. Today, the company translates over a trillion words every month across its products. Gemini 3.5 Live Translate feels like the moment all of that work finally comes together into something truly useful for everyday people, not just tech enthusiasts. The universal translator that science fiction promised for decades is now sitting inside the app on your phone.

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